Dr. Wendy Osefo Talks ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Season 7, Home Essentials, and New Memoir

Dr. Wendy Osefo, the powerhouse professor, political analyst, entrepreneur, and star on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Potomac appeared on Hip Hop & Enterprise to dish on all things Season 7!

Back for her third season on the hit franchise, Osefo was down to speak openly about how her dynamic with the cast has changed since her Season 5 inception and what fans can expect from the new season.

“I honestly think this is legit, our best season,” Osefo told BLACK ENTERPRISE.

“Because it has so much going on so many twists and turns. And because of that, I think that the viewers will be constantly entertained not just one off but constantly entertained.

The show follows the at-home life of the four-degree holding educator along with her husband Eddie Osefo and their three children, sons Karter and Kruz, and daughter Kamrynn. Season 6 saw Wendy battling it out with the other ladies and viewers who took offense to the Johns Hopkins professor turning up the sexy after getting a “Mommy Makeover.”

“I’m not perfect, even with the degrees and the accolades,” Osefo said. “I’m still an imperfect human being.”

“Yeah, I’m a professor, I’ll still curse you out. You know, and I think that that’s important to show that we’re not all one way we’re not monolithic in any way.”

Each season, Osefo is passionate about working on new career endeavors and adding to her decorated resume. This season, the 1954 Equity Project CEO shares the inspiration behind her new memoir “Tears of My Mother” and the success of her Onyi Home Essentials line.

“I am still the CEO of on Onyi Home Essentials, which is doing amazingly well,” Osefo confirmed. “You guys will see me writing my book my memoir, which is now available ‘Tears of My Mother‘, the legacy of my Nigerian upbringing. And then you guys will see me introduce a new project that I am truly excited about.”

When asked which of the Season 7 housewives will surprise us the most, Osefo replied.

“I think maybe Robyn [Dixon].”

Considering the pair’s history on the show, Osefo’s answer might come as a surprise to some fans. But from the looks of the first few episodes of Season 7, Robyn is showing a different side that many viewers are loving.

