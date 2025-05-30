Drake Becomes First Artist In History With 10 RIAA Diamond Singles

Drake has made history as the first artist to earn 10 Diamond-certified singles, setting a new all-time record.

The RIAA announced the news on May 28, celebrating the Grammy-winning rapper as the top holder of Diamond records, each representing 10 million units sold, Billboard reports. Drake’s latest record-breaking feat comes with “Hold On, We’re Going Home” (2013) and “Best I Ever Had” (2009) officially going Diamond. They join his growing list of 10 million-sellers, including “God’s Plan,” “One Dance,” “Hotline Bling,” Travis Scott’s “SICKO MODE,” “Life Is Good” with Future, Lil Wayne’s “Love Me,” Chris Brown’s “No Guidance,” and Rihanna’s “Work.”

“Drake has the most RIAA Diamond Certifications of any artist, ever,” the RIAA captioned an Instagram graphic highlighting all 10 of Drake’s Diamond plaques. “‘Hold On, We’re Going Home’ and ‘Best I Ever Had’ are now certified RIAA Diamond, bringing Drake to a total of 10 Diamond Certifications.”

The Toronto native may soon add another Diamond plaque to his collection, as his 2018 hit “Nice for What” from the chart-topping Scorpion album is currently certified 9x Platinum. Drake’s other firsts within the Diamond club include achieving double-digit Diamond certifications across both singles and albums, breaking a tie with Garth Brooks and Post Malone, who each hold nine.

Widely considered one of the greatest rap artists of all time, Drake is credited with bringing a smooth, melodic blend of R&B and hip-hop to mainstream rap. Every album he’s released since his 2010 debut, Thank Me Later, has topped the US Billboard charts. His 2016 project, Views, spent 13 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, while 2021’s Certified Lover Boy set a record for most U.S. top 10 hits from a single album, with nine.

His latest release, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, a joint project with PARTYNEXTDOOR, dropped in February and still has two singles charting: “Nokia” at No. 12 and “Somebody Loves Me” at No. 77 on the Billboard Hot 100.

