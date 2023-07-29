Drake Reportedly Bought Tupac’s Crown Ring for Over $1M, Making the Item the Most Valuable Hip-Hop Artifact

It was reported that a ring belonging to Tupac was sold at auction and became the most expensive piece of hip-hop memorabilia to date after selling for over $1 million. After news broke of the record purchase, it was revealed that Drake now owns this precious jewelry.

According to CNN, the gold, ruby, and diamond crown ring worn by Tupac and seen on the late rapper’s finger during his last public appearance was auctioned for $1 million in New York City. Although the ring was expected to only go for an estimated $200,000 to $300,000, the purchase made it the most valuable hip-hop artifact ever sold, according to Sotheby’s Auction House.

In a recent Instagram story, according to Rolling Stone, the “Best I Ever Had” rapper displayed the ring to help promote a featured song he has on Travis Scott’s latest album, Utopia, on July 28, 2023.

DRAKE HAS THE MILLION DOLLAR TUPAC RING?! pic.twitter.com/gwhsv1XfpK — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) July 28, 2023

The ring was advertised pre-auctioned from Sotheby’s Instagram page weeks before the bidding, which took place between July 18–25, 2023. It stated that Tupac designed the ring on his finger during his final public appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards in 1996.

Tupac’s godmother, Yaasmyn Fula, helped commission the piece and said, “That ring is a powerful symbol. Whoever wore that ring had to accept that they have a responsibility to have an impact on the world.”

The ring was inscribed with “Pac & Dada 1996.” Dada (Kidada Jones—Quincy Jones’ daughter) was the name of Tupac’s fiancé at the time. They had recently gotten engaged before the entertainer was shot and killed in Las Vegas on Sept. 13, 1996.

