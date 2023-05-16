Fans React to the High Price Tag of Drake's Newest Capsule Collection

Canadian superstar Drake announced the sale of merchandise related to the anniversary of his luxury private jet, Air Drake, which debuted in 2019.

Drake posted to his Instagram account last week promoting the items designed by The Elder Statesman.

“First class anywhere you sit ✈️🦉

“For the first time ever experience the elevated luxury of Air Drake. @TheElderStatesman crafted an exclusive line of custom hand-spun cashmere socks, eye-masks, loungewear and blankets for your inflight comfort. For a limited time, in commemoration of Air Drake’s anniversary, the collection will be available tomorrow at www.Drakerelated.com”

A few of the goods available for purchase have led fans into a frenzy questioning Drake’s motives behind the price tag of these items. A hooded Air Drake robe costs $3,515, Air Drake Patch socks are going for $415, a blanket costs $4,100, and an eye mask sells for $995. But, the sweatpants seem reasonable in comparison with the cost being “only” $100.

In 2019, Insider reported that the private jet, a converted Boeing 767, seats 30 passengers and costs $185 million. Drake purchased the plane from a Canadian company and declared hometown pride as the reason for the purchase.

“Supporting homegrown businesses has always been a top priority of mine, so when an opportunity came up to get involved with a great Canadian company I was honored to do so,” Drizzy said in a statement at the time.

Air Drake was conceived by a company based in Canada, CargoJets, and it reportedly has a theater/entertainment room, three fully enclosed master bedrooms, and fully carpeted flooring. It allegedly can fit up to 45 people comfortably.

