Drake Sues Universal Music Group, Claims Label Boosted Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ To Damage Career

Drake is not quite done with his rap beef with Kendrick Lamar and is now threatening legal action against his own label, Universal Music Group.

The rapper has sued UMG for defamation, claiming the label boosted Lamar’s “Not Like Us” that promoted the “false and malicious narrative” of him being a pedophile. According to TMZ, Drake filed the case in federal court in New York City on Jan. 15.

In the filing, he argues that UMG released and promoted “Not Like Us,” which featured disparaging lyrics against the “Family Matters” rapper, to devalue his brand. Calling the hit song a “gold mine,” he accuses UMG of having a financial motive for releasing it.

In his argument, UMG was able to take advantage of this devaluation of Drake’s brand for future contract negotiations. He says the label did nothing to stop the “inflammatory and shocking allegations” detailed in the song. The chart-topper rose to No. 1 on the Billboard 100.

Moreover, Drake’s team claims they have proof that UMG used its position to boost the song. This proposed evidence includes UMG’s payout to third-party sources that used bots for streaming purposes and a “pay for play” scheme with a radio promoter.

He also argued that UMG played a role in getting Lamar the coveted headlining spot for the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Calling it one of the “most significant cultural events of the year,” Drake believes that this booking only furthers their alleged plot to gain more out of their contract with Drake.

The news came shortly after Drake retracted his other suit against UMG and Spotify in New York State court. While many assumed Drake had ended the legal battle over this rap beef, he merely doubled down on his grievances against UMG.

He accused UMG of having “approved, published, and launched a campaign to create a viral hit out of a rap track,” as reported by The New York Times. Furthermore, he said they “intended to convey the specific, unmistakable, and false factual allegation that Drake is a criminal pedophile and to suggest that the public should resort to vigilante justice in response.”

The vigilante justice mentioned may also refer to the multiple shootings at or surrounding his residence in Toronto. One of these instances resulted in the shooting of one of his security guards.

However, Drake emphasized that the lawsuit was not against Lamar but the players who made his song a worldwide hit. Drake remains one of UMG’s top artists, and his last contract was allegedly signed for a reported $400 million.

“This lawsuit is not about the artist who created ‘Not Like Us,” wrote the filing. “It is, instead, entirely about UMG, the music company that decided to publish, promote, exploit, and monetize [Not Like Us.]”

However, before contract discussions begin, Drake wants to ensure his fair treatment and is going through federal channels to do so.

