Memphis Awards Drake Key To The City

Drake might be from Canada, but his “generous spirit” just granted him a key to the city of Memphis.

The Grammy-winning rapper was in his father’s hometown over the weekend, where he was honored with a key to the city of Memphis by the City Council, People reports. Drake, who has referenced the city in much of his music and even shot videos there, received the key to Shelby County from Chairman Mickell Lowry.

Councilwoman Jana Swearengen-Washington celebrated Drake’s honor in a video post showing her presenting him with his award.

“It’s an honor to celebrate Drake’s support of Memphis and Memphians in the heart of my district!” she captioned her post.

“We appreciate his music and his generous spirit! We truly soar in District 4!💚,” she wrote in one post, which included a video of her presenting the rapper with the award.

A separate post shared photos she snapped with Drake and explained why she felt he was well-deserving of the accolade.

“It’s a pleasure to honor Drake, such a sweet, talented, gentle soul, especially in the heart of District 4! 💚” Swearengen-Washington wrote.

Drake spent quality time with his Memphis family and even sported matching t-shirts with their family titles. The “In My Feelings” was dubbed “the famous one” of his family while others were labeled “the playa cousin” or “the no-filter cousin.”

Drake is a Toronto native, but spent a good portion of his childhood in Memphis with his father, Dennis Graham. He has paid homage to the city in many of his songs, including “Nonstop,” “Jumpman,” and “Underground Kings.” His father starred in Drake’s music video for “Worst Behavior” that was shot in Memphis.

The rapper’s key to the city came the same weekend he announced his new poetry book and album, Titles Ruin Everything. Drake was scheduled to perform in Memphis last Thursday, but the performance was rescheduled to August 6.

