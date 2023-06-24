Drake Is Dropping His Very First Book Of Poetry

Aubrey Drake Graham, more commonly known by his stage name Drake, is dropping his first work of literature on June 24. The “Hotline Bling” rapper announced his upcoming poetry book on Instagram the day before.

According to the post, Drake’s book features a deep blue cover with white text across the back, binding, and front reading, “TITLES RUIN EVERYTHING A STREAM OF CONSCIOUSNESS BY KENZA SAMIR & AUBREY GRAHAM.” The poetry book will drop at 1 PM EST at his online merch store, drakerelated.com, and other in-person retail shops. Although the release is today, the piece’s price hasn’t been specified.

Songwriter Kenza Samir co-writes the 100-page book.

Drake, 36, captioned the announcement post, “I don’t know if I have ever wanted people to buy or support something more in my life…our first book is available tmrw on @drakerelated and other select retailers.”

On his merchandise store’s Instagram page, he posted another promotional statement.

“The Boy and his friend @kenzanotkendra are releasing their first poetry book on drakerelated.com and other select retailers tomorrow at 1 PM EST,” The caption read.

Ahead of the official release, the Canada-born artist partnered with the New York Post to run a limited edition newspaper to showcase the book’s artistic cover. Available at newsstands and online for just $5 at the publication’s website, the newspaper is available now.

Drake fans are anxiously awaiting the book’s drop. One commenter wrote, “Bare IG captions coming out of these pages,” and another added, “Bout to hit that Barnes & Noble.”

“Keep winning homie. This major… I said what I said, your captions should be a coffee table book.”

Another Instagram user commented, “Finna add “best selling author” to the list of accomplishments,”

Aside from praising the rapper for expanding his horizons, others were just worried about the book being affordable. “Praying it’s a reasonable price,” one fan wrote hopefully.