R. Kelly’s Ex-Wife And Kids Ready To Reveal Their Stories

The former wife of R&B singer R. Kelly has announced that she is releasing a book. While their daughter has an upcoming documentary.

Drea Kelly posted a video clip on her social media account to tell her more than 566,000 followers it’s time to tell her story. “Under the Red Carpet” is the title of the book that she professes will tell people who she is and her journey as the wife of Kelly and beyond, as she states in the video that she has gone through “blood, sweat, and tears, literally.”

“I am a BEAST and a BUTTERFLY. God said it is so. The time has come to disrupt the deception. For years people have spoken on my life without knowing ANYTHING about me. How crazy is it to speak on someone you NEVER MET or had a conversation with as FACT. Well, the time has come to speak without fear! No more forcing a smile to get thru the pain of being me. No more “be nice” to please an unpleasant world. My book is going to set so many free and if you have a problem….it’s not with me! Take it up with GOD. This is HIS will and it is so 🙏🏾💜✍🏽📖”

This particular announcement comes right after Kelly’s daughter, Joanne Kelly, will appear in a documentary, “R Kelly’s Karma: A Daughter’s Journey.”

The trailer was released on Sept. 24 promising to also tell the story of the man we knew as the “Pied Piper of R&B.” The doc will reveal “a heartbreaking secret that shattered her childhood and changed her forever.” The documentary will include interviews with her siblings, Jaah and Robert Kelly Jr, as well as former wife, Drea.

Along with Drea’s forthcoming book, and the children of R. Kelly releasing their untold story about their father, the family is ready to spill the tea, along with their personal experiences with the “I Believe I Can Fly” songwriter.