Former NBA Forward Drew Gordon, Brother Of Nuggets Star Aaron Gordon, Dies In Car Accident

Former NBA forward Drew Gordon, the older brother Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, died on May 30 in Oregon after a three-wheeled autocycle he was piloting crashed into a GMC Sierra pick-up truck. Gordon was 33 years old and last played for the Rising Zephyr Fukuoka in Japan in 2023.

As SF Gate reports, Gordon was found dead at approximately 1 P.M. in a Vanderhall Carmel three-wheeled vehicle at a crash site in an unincorporated part of Oregon’s Clackamas County. According to an investigation conducted by county deputies, Gordon is not believed to have been intoxicated when he “crossed over the center line” before the collision.

A press release from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office stated that a “preliminary investigation indicates that the Vanderhall crossed over the center line and collided with the GMC. At this time, impairment does not appear to be a factor.”

The occupants of the pick-up truck were taken to a hospital, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Although the sheriff’s office is still investigating the incident, they do not believe at this juncture that Gordon was impaired by alcohol.

Former NBA forward Drew Gordon, the brother of Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, died in a car accident in Portland, Ore., today, his agent Calvin Andrews confirmed to ESPN Andscape. The San Jose native who played at UCLA and New Mexico was 33 years old. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) May 31, 2024

Rest in paradise Drew Gordon. A great husband, father and teammate. @Double0AG I’m praying for you and your family. I love you and I’m sorry for your loss 💔 — Michael Carter-Willi (@mcarterwilliams) May 31, 2024

Drew Gordon has passed away in a car accident at 33 years old. Gordon played nine games for the 76ers in the 2014-15 season and has played professionally in US and abroad since college ball at New Mexico and UCLA. Drew is the older brother of Nuggets F Aaron Gordon. RIP. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 31, 2024

Gordon, like his brother, became a prep star in high school, and was named a McDonald’s All-American in 2008 before eventually committing to play for the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). Gordon transferred to New Mexico in 2010. In 2012, Gordon went undrafted and played in the NBA Summer League with the Dallas Mavericks. Eventually, Gordon was signed by the Philadelphia 76ers, but only played for the team in the 2014-2015 season. Instead of taking his brother’s path to NBA stardom, Gordon bounced around overseas leagues in France, Russia, and Serbia among other stops.

The Denver Nuggets, the team for which his younger brother Aaron plays, issued a statement concerning the passing of Gordon. “The Denver Nuggets organization is devastated to learn about the tragic passing of Drew Gordon,” the Nuggets said. “Drew was far too young to leave this world, but his legacy will forever live on through his three beautiful children and all of his loved ones. Our hearts are with Aaron and the Gordon family during this extremely difficult time.”

Drew Gordon is survived by his wife, Angela, three children, and his younger brother, Aaron Gordon.

RELATED CONTENT: Former NBA Player Darius Morris Found Dead At 33