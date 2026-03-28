Celebrity News by Ann Brown Druski’s ‘Conservative Women’ Skit Get More Than 100 Million Views; Triggers MAGA Backlash The video, titled 'How Conservative Women in America Act,' shows Druski in full transformation, wearing white makeup and a blonde wig, reminiscent of Erika Kirk.







Comedian and internet star Drew Desbordes, widely known as Druski, is once again at the center of a cultural firestorm after a viral social media sketch mocking conservative women racked up more than 100 million views and received backlash from MAGA-aligned figures.

The video, titled “How Conservative Women in America Act,” shows Druski in full transformation, wearing white makeup and a blonde wig. While he never explicitly names anyone, many viewers quickly drew comparisons to Turning Point USA figure Erika Kirk, wife of slain right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk. The Druski clip has sparked a heated debate across social media, NBC News New York reports.

How Conservative Women in America act 😂🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/4DQesE0gBg — DRUSKI (@druski) March 25, 2026

In the skit, Druski’s character struts onto a stage with fireworks, dances to loud music, and moves through a series of over-the-top scenes, including mock press conferences, staged interviews, and lifestyle moments like Pilates sessions and singling along to pop music while driving. The parody leans heavily into satire.

One line in particular quickly drew backlash from conservatives: “We have to protect all men in America, especially all white men in America. Those are the boys that we care about in this country.”

The numbers behind the video are astonishing. Within days, the sketch amassed approximately 61 million views on X, 41.2 million views on Instagram, and over 3 million on TikTok, cementing its place as one of the most talked-about viral clips of the week, according to Buzz Feed.

Conservative media personalities and political figures quickly condemned the video. Senator Ted Cruz called the sketch “Beneath contempt,” Huffington Post reports.

This isn’t Druski’s first brush with controversy. Known for pushing boundaries, he previously went viral for a sketch portraying a stereotypical NASCAR fan, as well as parodying megachurch culture.

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