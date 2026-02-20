Druski Admits To Badly Flubbing Seattle Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s Name At NFL Honors

Comedian Druski did not win a friendship with Seattle Seahawks Jaxon Smith-Njigba when he mispronounced the NFL Offensive Player of the Year’s name while presenting him with the award during Super Bowl week at the NFL Honors.

While appearing on CBS Mornings, Druski admitted he tried to work in a joke in presenting Smith-Njigba’s award, but, as most viewers noticed, it didn’t land. .

“I like to mess around. And, you know, sometimes you can go too far. I even hit him up,” Druski said. “I reached out and, congratulations to him, the team on the Super Bowl. I think that was an amazing thing. I didn’t get no response back, but I did reach out. I tried.”

He also stated that in his line of business, he has to take a chance with certain jokes or with trying things that may be considered risky. Sometimes it hits, sometimes it does not.

“Nothing you do in anything when you try to pursue greatness is going to be success, success, success,” he added.

Smith-Njigba led the NFL in receiving yards (1,793) with 119 receptions and 10 touchdowns. He also helped Seattle win Super Bowl LX over the New England Patriots.

