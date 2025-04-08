Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Duke Basketball’s South Sudanese Star Could Face Deportation Under Trump Ruling Against Country Malauch is one of the few South Sudanese nationals with visas in the U.S.







A Duke men’s basketball team standout from South Sudan could face deportation as President Trump revokes the visas of passport holders from the African nation.

South Sudanese nationals now risk removal from the United States following a new policy by Trump. According to NBC News, Trump released the visa ban over the final weekend of the March Madness Tournament. This latest ruling could impact Duke basketball star Khaman Maluach, whose season ended with elimination in the Final Four round.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio released a statement on April 5 confirming the visa ban. The issue came about as the country sent back a man it believed was inaccurately identified as South Sudanese, which Rubio deemed a refusal to promptly accept U.S. deportees.

“It is time for the Transitional Government of South Sudan to stop taking advantage of the United States,” expressed Rubio.

The statement came hours after Duke was eliminated from the NCAA men’s March Madness tournament. Shortly after the news broke, the university’s communications, marketing, and public affairs vice president confirmed they were aware of the apparent policy change.

“We are looking into the situation and working expeditiously to understand any implications for Duke students,” Tramble said.

South Sudan nationals had significantly fewer visas, with only 46 issued in January than those from neighboring East African nations. The ban also prohibits new visa issuances.

“We will be prepared to review these actions when South Sudan is in full cooperation,” added Rubio.

BBC confirmed on April 8 that South Sudan would accept the man” in the spirit of friendly relations.” Although they confirmed the man in question as a national of the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan agreed to let the man arrive in its capital city of Juba as early as April 9.

“As a result of this decision, the government has instructed the relevant authorities at Juba International Airport to facilitate [his] arrival,” South Sudan’s foreign ministry said in Tuesday’s statement.

The reversed decision aims to soothe tensions between the two countries, especially as South Sudan enters a transitional government period. Maluach, who played for his home country at the 2024 Olympics, has yet to comment on the immigration matter.

