Jasmine Crockett Called Out For ‘Cotton-Picking’ Comment

U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett has landed in hot water again for her words. The congresswoman was called out for a “cotton-picking” comment she made while defending immigration.

Crockett, who represents Texas’ 30th district, appeared at the Grace Baptist Church 125th anniversary program over the weekend to get real with her constituents. During her speech, she spoke about the necessity of migrants to the U.S. economy, despite Trump’s ongoing deportation threats. Onsite reposted the footage of her controversial remarks.

“So I had to go around the country and educate people about what immigrants do for this country or the fact that we are a country of immigrants. The fact is, ain’t none of y’all trying to go and farm right now,” she said to attendees.

Noticing the silence, Crockett emphasized her assertion that Black Americans were not trying to fill the agricultural jobs that many migrants perform.

“Okay so i’m lying, raise your hands,” she jokingly questioned as the crowed began to laugh. “You’re not. We done picking cotton. We are. You can’t pay us enough to find a plantation.”

“I know that’s right,” said one churchgoer who evidently felt Crockett’s words.

Upon the footage going viral, some social media users felt differently about Crockett’s assumption, especially given the history of Black farmers in the U.S.

“Pure ignorance and a slap in the face to the black farmers of the south that continue to fight the good fight in the agricultural industry. I hate to sound like an Uncle [Tom] but I’m kinda tired of her already. She’s truly educated and ghetto. U can be both. Smfh,” wrote one commenter.

Another commenter noted her apparent comparison of “immigrant jobs” to labor performed by slaves.

“To relegate immigrant jobs to slave labor as if that’s something we should condone or as if that’s the only jobs immigrants work is quite disgusting,” emphasized the social media user.

A commenter also called her words “dangerous rhetoric” that ignores the exploitation of illegal immigrants.

“This is dangerous rhetoric and false information nobody’s saying they won’t go out there to farm it’s just the fact that you would have to pay an American citizen more than you would have to pay an illegal immigrant and it’s a shame that this is coming from a black woman,” typed the user.

Some, however, are happy that Crockett is saying the harsh “truths” out loud.

“She’s correct,” stated a supporter. “There are plenty of jobs right now working on the farms and no one is signing up.”

Another wrote that people’s “fake outrage” is just them not wanting to acknowledge their shared feelings with Crockett.

“SHE AINT LYINGGGG ! The jobs they do with no problem, we are not about to do! So stop lying to yourselves,” shared the commenter.

The backlash comes just weeks after Crockett faced heat for calling Texas Governor Greg Abbott “Gov. Hot Wheels,” given his use of a wheelchair. While many found the jab offensive, others championed the provocative politician for her decision to not keep things political. She also says the phrase was not referencing his medical condition, but his policy to send migrants out of Texas.

