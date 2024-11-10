Education by Daniel Johnson Black Church Studies At Duke University’s Divinity School Gets A $5M Boost From Endowment Gift Edgardo Colon-Emeric, the Dean of the Duke Divinity School, believes the gift will allow for the school to continue to lead in the area of Black theological studies.







Duke University’s Office of Black Church Studies announced a $5 million gift on Oct. 3 from the Duke Endowment intended to recruit and support a senior faculty member in the university’s Divinity School.

According to the Duke Chronicle, the gift will also establish the Joseph B. Bethea Professorship and will be used to support the faculty members the university hires as they do research and theological fieldwork.

Per the press release, Edgardo Colon-Emeric, the Dean of the Duke Divinity School, believes the gift will allow for the school to continue to lead in the area of Black theological studies.

“The Black church knows social justice; it knows music; it knows preaching,” Colon-Emeric said. “This award from The Duke Endowment will allow the Office of Black Church Studies to elevate its nationally prominent role as a leader in the study of Black church theological and spiritual study.”

Duke University’s President Vincent E. Price echoed Colon-Emeric’s sentiments in his statement.

“The Office of Black Church studies has played a significant role in Duke’s proud history of nurturing spiritual leaders,” Price said. “This award from The Duke Endowment is an affirmation of the importance of scholarship and other academic engagement related to the Black church, and will further solidify Duke Divinity School’s leadership in the field of Black church studies.”

According to Quentin Dixie, the associate research professor of the history of Christianity in the United States the move is beneficial for the university’s students.

“Whenever Duke has an opportunity to attract someone at a senior level who has established themselves, I think it has a tremendous impact on the student population because now it’s another person of a high caliber to whom the students are exposed,” Dixie told the Duke Chronicle. “Having someone of note also helps attract top graduate students who come to work with these individuals.”

Indeed, students like Justice Hill, a third-year master in divinity student, and Madison Daniel III, a fourth-year student in the dual master of divinity and master of public policy programs, echoed the comments from faculty and administration.

“Black theology is something that should be studied and should be celebrated,” Hill told the outlet. “…And this grant, I think, is just kind of a growing seed from that momentum that we had coming out of the 50th-year celebration of the Office of Black Church Studies.”

Hill added that the program offers remarkable flexibility for its students saying that the program makes sure they “essentially get the best of both worlds” because “[students] are molded as a pastor and a preacher, but … also formed as a scholar and theologian.”

Daniel III, meanwhile, emphasized his happiness that Duke was looking to invest in the Black Church.

“Duke Endowment sees the need to reimagine and invest in a revamping and recommitment to the Black Church,” Daniel III noted.

