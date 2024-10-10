HBCU by Jameelah Mullen HBCU President Dr. D’Wayne Edwards Drops Innovative Footwear Line In Target Edwards has created an innovative shoe that solves multiple problems.







Dr. D’Wayne Edwards, shoe designer, founder and president of Pensole Lewis College, a Detroit HBCU, has teamed up with Target to launch ÜNOS by Sz, an adjustable footwear line for children and adults.

ÜNOS by Sz stands for “U Need One Size.” Its patented technology allows the shoes to expand up to half a size for children and a full size for adults. With over 15 styles, the shoes are priced at just under $50.

“For a long time, it’s always been my goal to do something that was much more affordable for people who could afford everyday things,” Edwards said in an interview with Afrotech.

”I just felt like everyday things, if they had the same intentionality put into them as some of those more elevated, expensive items, I think you could make something special, and so what we did with ÜNOS by Sz is we created this technology that allows the shoe to grow with your foot.”

Edwards noted that he designed the shoe to solve a “business problem.” Shoe inventory often takes up a lot of space. One shoe that can adjust to various foot sizes helps reduce the space needed to house the merchandise but it does come with challenges.

“You really have to know more about construction, materials, and pricing because every decision down to the penny matters,” he said in an interview with Fast Company.

With a career that spans more than 30 years, Edwards has worked with notable brands such as L.A. Gear and Nike. He has designed footwear for Hip-Hop royalty such as Tupac, Notorious B.I.G. Nas, and Snoop Dogg. He has also crafted shoes for athletes such as Carmelo Anthony, Derek Jeter, and Michael Jordan.

Edwards also founded JEMS, the first Black-owned athletic footwear factory in the United States. The factory, named after Black shoemaker Jan Ernst Matzeliger, opened its doors in 2023.

In February, Edwards made history by reopening Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design (PLC), the first HBCU to focus on design.

ÜNOS by Sz is available for purchase at Target, both in brick-and-mortar and online stores.

