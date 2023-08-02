Snoop Dogg Says New Skechers Collaboration Has ‘Shoes For Everyone’

Legendary West Coast rapper turned media icon Snoop Dogg is stepping into the sneaker game with a hot new collaboration with Skechers, Billboard reports.

The Snoop Dogg x Skechers Collection dropped like it’s hot on Aug. 1 and caters to the classic “OG” style combined with a taste of Snoop’s signature style. With his name on every shoe, Snoop thinks the collection will help fans “step yo shoe game up.” “Step yo’ shoe game up with my style and swag in every pair — with Skechers you’ll be comfortable wherever you go,” he said in a statement. “Wear them with a suit to a wedding or on the court with shorts, you’ll look fly either way because these shoes are for everyone.”

The collection ranges from lace-up to slip-in sneakers and dropped just in time for hip-hop’s birthday celebration on Aug. 11. Each sneaker mimics some of Snoop’s flavor and favorite colors. The Snoop One DoubleG is a slip-in-based shoe in black and blue bandana-print leather. As for the Skechers Stamina – Snoop ’91 sneaker, the retro design pays homage to a “special era” in the Gin & Juice rapper’s life. The first Skechers Stamina shoe debuted in 1994, the same year as Snoop’s platinum-selling album Rhythm and Gangsta: The Masterpiece. The suede and mesh blended shoe colors were handpicked by Snoop himself, coming available in gray/orange, tan/navy, and a white/multicolor design.

Fans can purchase the Skechers Slip-Ins Snoop Dogg: Snoop One – OG and the Snoop Dogg Go Runs Swirl Tech Dizzie to finish the collection.

Snoop, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., told HypeBeast the new collection reflects how his style has evolved during his 20+ year career. “I think my style has always been unique to me. It’s always been looked at as, ‘How does he reinvent himself?’ When it’s really not reinvention,” he said. “So it only made sense to try to create a shoe that I could feel comfortable wearing and that could also impact people around the world. There are shoes for people who have jobs where they need steel toes, athletes, entertainers — we’re trying to make a shoe for everybody.”

The sneakers range in price from $100 to $125 and come in sizes starting at three and a half to 14.