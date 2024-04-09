News by Sharelle Burt Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Says The ‘Goal Is To Bring Our Country Together’ So He Won’t Be Endorsing Anyone In 2024 Should more celebrities take this route?









Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says endorsing Joe Biden in 2020 was a mistake and will not endorse him — or anyone — in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

During an interview with Fox News’s Will Cain, the actor and former WWE wrestler said that he won’t be publicly supporting any White House hopeful as he feels his public support caused “an incredible amount of division in our country.” He says he thought, at the time, endorsing now President Biden was the best thing to do. “The endorsement that I made years ago with Biden was one I thought was the best decision for me at that time,” Johnson said.

“I thought back then … I’m in this position where I have some influence. I felt like that then, it’s my job now to exercise my influence and share this is who I’m going to endorse.”

🚨BREAKING: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson says he regrets endorsing Joe Biden in 2020 and will not endorse him in 2024. pic.twitter.com/oP2DM5ogE5 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 5, 2024

People jumped on social media — some to criticize the movie star’s sentiments and others to congratulate him. Many said they stopped listening to Johnson following the devastating fires in Hawaii when he reached out to people for support. “I stopped listening to the rock after he and Oprah begged poor people to help poor people in Hawaii,” @thrillarilla369 wrote. “Yet him and her could do more to help them than all of us combined. Guess they’re [too] busy land grabbing after the fires.”

Another user feels this is a cancellation ploy for The Rock. “Cue cancellation of The Rock in Hollywood in 3, 2, 1…,” @erdoccaa said.

Johnson said Biden and then-Sen. Kamala Harris were the “best choice to lead our country,” making it the first time the WrestleMania star made a political endorsement. Now the most-followed man on social media in the world said his decision will be “between him and the ballot box.”

“Am I going to do that again this year? That answer’s no. The takeaway after that — months, and months and months later — I started to realize like, ‘oh man, that caused an incredible amount of division in our country,” he continued.

“In the spirit of that, there’s gonna be no endorsement. Not that I’m afraid of it at all, but it’s just I realize that this level of influence, I’m going to keep my politics to myself. I think it’s between me and the ballot box.”

The XFL owner once flirted with entering the political world a few years back but with Hollywood keeping him busy with roles in the next installment of Fast & Furious and the live-action Moana, according to Rolling Stone, he’s leaving all that behind. However, the self-described patriot says whoever is elected in November they have his full support.

“I do trust the American people,” Johnson said. “And I trust that whoever they vote for. That’s going to be my president.”