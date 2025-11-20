Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Named Entertainment Icon For Upcoming ABFF Honors

Wrestling legend and popular action movie star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be honored as an entertainment icon when the American Black Film Festival (ABFF) celebrates him and other honorees in February.

Nice Crowd announced that the presentation will take place at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills, Monday, February 16, for the 8th American Black Film Festival Honors. The ceremony will celebrate several individuals who have excelled at their craft in the film and television industries. The ABFF Honors is an annual event founded by ABFF founder Jeff Friday in 2016.

Dwayne Johnson will receive a top accolade at the ‘8th American Black Film Festival (ABFF) Honors’, set for February 16, 2026, at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills. The Smashing Machine star will be presented with the ‘Entertainment Icon Award’, organizers Nice Crowd announced.… pic.twitter.com/CFQ2F1OcmU — United News of India (@uniindianews) November 19, 2025

“Dwayne Johnson is the very definition of an entertainment icon,” said Nice Crowd CEO and President, Jeff and Nicole Friday, in a written statement. “From his trailblazing career in sports entertainment to his extraordinary success in film and television, he has become one of the most influential and beloved figures in global culture. His journey embodies the power of perseverance, authenticity, and charisma — values that reflect the spirit of ABFF. We are thrilled to honor him with this year’s Entertainment Icon Award and to celebrate his incredible contributions to the world of entertainment.”

The ABFF Honors Entertainment Icon Award is presented to an acclaimed artist to recognize their commercial success in multiple entertainment disciplines, including television, film, and live performance.

Also being recognized are Jennifer Hudson, singer and host of her self-titled talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, who will accept the Renaissance Award; director and executive producer Salli Richardson-Whitfield (The Gilded Age), who will receive the Evolution Award; and actor Damson Idris (Snowfall), who will accept the Horizon Award.

A planned tribute to the creative team behind the critically acclaimed horror film Sinners, starring Michael B. Jordan, will also take place. Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler, and Sev Ohanian will be honored at the ceremony hosted by New York Times best-selling author and award-winning comedian KevOnStage.

“The Rock,” along with Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black, is currently filming the next installment of the hit movie series Jumanji.