Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Regina King Named Ambassador Of American Black Film Festival 30th Anniversary Regina King's 30-year connection with the American Black Film Festival culminates in 2026 as she takes on the role of festival ambassador.







Regina King will take center stage at the American Black Film Festival’s milestone 30th anniversary, serving as the 2026 festival ambassador.

The 2026 ABFF, presented by Nice Crowd, will take place in Miami Beach from May 27–31 under the theme “The Homecoming,” Variety reports. King, an Oscar, Golden Globe, and Emmy-winning actor, director, and producer, will use her platform to champion the next generation of filmmakers and rising screen stars attending the annual star-studded event.

As festival ambassador, King will greet attendees on opening night and headline a featured “Creator Conversation,” reflecting on her acclaimed career and ABFF’s legacy of amplifying emerging talent and highlighting film and TV projects by and about people of African descent. Her ambassadorship marks the culmination of a 30-year relationship with ABFF, dating back to its 1997 debut as the Acapulco Black Film Festival, where she first participated.

“ABFF has championed countless artists and storytellers, growing into a powerful global platform,” King said in a statement. “What Jeff and Nicole Friday have built over 30 years has made a lasting impact across our industry. Returning feels like a homecoming — a celebration of our creativity, resilience, and excellence. I’m truly honored to serve as ambassador for this milestone year.”

King, an Oscar winner for her performance in If Beale Street Could Talk and a four-time Primetime Emmy recipient for her work on American Crime, Seven Seconds, and Watchmen, follows a star-studded roster of ABFF ambassadors. Previous ambassadors include last year’s honorees, Nia Long and Larenz Tate, as well as Issa Rae, Lena Waithe, Halle Berry, Magic Johnson, Anthony Mackie, Common, Taye Diggs, Taraji P. Henson, Mary J. Blige, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lala Anthony, Regina Hall, Morris Chestnut, Omari Hardwick, Idris Elba, Jay Ellis, and the late John Singleton.

“Regina has been part of the ABFF family since the very beginning,” said Nice Crowd CEO and Founder Jeff Friday and President Nicole Friday. “From those early years in Acapulco to everything she’s achieved since, we’ve watched her journey with so much pride — cheering her on from up close and from afar. She represents everything this festival was created to celebrate — artistry, integrity, and excellence. Having her serve as our festival ambassador for our 30th year is truly a full-circle moment and a reflection of the mutual respect and admiration we’ve shared over the years.”

