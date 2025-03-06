Entertainment by Keka Araújo Roy Ayers, Jazz-Funk Visionary And Soulful Voice Behind ‘Everybody Loves the Sunshine,’ Dies At 84 Ayers’ career spanned nearly six decades, including collaborations with contemporary artists like Alicia Keys, Thundercat, and Tyler, The Creator.







Roy Ayers, the legendary vibraphonist, composer, and jazz-funk pioneer whose music bridged generations and genres, has died at 84. His family confirmed Mar. 5 in a heartfelt Facebook post, saying that he passed away the day before in New York City after suffering from a long illness.

“It is with great sadness that the family of legendary vibraphonist, composer and producer Roy Ayers announce his passing, which occurred on March 4th, 2025, in New York City after a long illness. He lived a beautiful 84 years and will be sorely missed. His family [asks] that you respect their privacy at this time. A celebration of Roy’s life will be forthcoming,” the post read.

Ayers was born in Los Angeles in 1940 and grew up immersed in the vibrant Central Avenue jazz scene, a cultural hub that shaped his artistic identity. Inspired by bebop icons like Lionel Hampton and Charlie Parker, Ayers convinced his parents to buy him a vibraphone at age 17, setting him on a path to redefine music history.

In the 1960s, the uer-talented musician earned recognition as a skilled post-bop vibraphonist, touring with flutist Herbie Mann and performing alongside artists like Chico Hamilton and Gerald Wilson. His work during this period laid the groundwork for a groundbreaking shift in the 1970s, when Ayers signed with Polydor Records and embraced a bold fusion of jazz, funk, and soul.

Ayers formed Roy Ayers Ubiquity, a group that revolutionized jazz-funk by mixing groove-laden rhythms with soulful vocals and improvisational jazz. Albums like He’s Coming (1971) and Red, Black & Green (1973) exemplified his innovative approach, but his 1976 masterpiece, Everybody Loves the Sunshine, cemented his legacy.

The album’s title track, characterized by its shimmering vibraphone, lush harmonies, and sunlit nostalgia, became a cultural phenomenon. “It felt wonderful,” Ayers told The Guardian in 2017 about the song’s creation. “I knew exactly how I wanted it to sound: vibraphone, piano, and synthesizer, mixed with that nostalgia for summer.”

Everybody Loves the Sunshine resonated across generations, influencing artists in hip-hop and R&B who sampled Ayers’ work over 100 times. Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Pharrell Williams, and The Roots are among the many who integrated Ayers’ timeless grooves into their music.

Ayers’ influence extended beyond sampling. He collaborated with diverse artists, including Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti, funk icon Rick James, and neo-soul pioneer Erykah Badu. His vibraphone lines graced Badu’s 2000 album Mama’s Gun, earning him the title “king of neo-soul.” Badu credited Ayers with shaping the genre’s blend of mellow rhythms and intricate instrumentation.

Despite his widespread impact, Ayers remained humble, expressing gratitude for his enduring popularity. “It’s wonderful because I’m still growing in popularity,” he told Dummy in 2016. “I do it for the younger generation. That’s exactly why I keep making music.”

Fans on social media quickly reacted to the news of the jazz-funk legend’s death.

Ayers’ career spanned nearly six decades, including collaborations with contemporary artists like Alicia Keys, Thundercat, and Tyler, The Creator. His versatility and innovation ensured that his music transcended eras, inspiring fans and musicians alike.

In a 2011 interview with the now-defunct CentricTV, Pianist Robert Glasper summarized Ayers’ uniqueness, saying, “It just has a Roy Ayers sound. There’s nothing you can describe. It’s just Roy Ayers.”

His influence also extended to film, where he scored the 1973 blaxploitation classic Coffy, starring Pam Grier. The soundtrack showcased Ayers’ ability to merge gritty streetwise aesthetics with sophisticated musicality, solidifying his place as a trailblazer in multiple arenas.

Even as trends shifted, Ayers stayed relevant. He worked with Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad on Jazz Is Dead 002, a project that introduced his music to a new generation of listeners.



Ayers’ commitment to innovation and collaboration ensured his work remained timeless.

Roy Ayers’ death marks the end of an era, but his legacy as a pioneer and visionary will live on eternally.

RELATED CONTENT: Rapper G$ Lil Ronnie And 5-Year-Old Daughter Fatally Shot At Texas Car Wash; Police Hunting For Suspects