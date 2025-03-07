Dwight Howard To Be Inducted Into The Orlando Magic Hall of Fame

Dwight Howard will become the 13th player to be inducted into the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame.

The team announced that a ceremony will take place March 24 at 3:45 p.m. at the Kia Center before the Magic’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers and honored during the contest.

“Dwight Howard left an undeniable imprint on the history of the Orlando Magic,” CEO Alex Martins said in a written statement. “From being the first overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft to our trip to the 2009 NBA Finals, Dwight’s work helped us achieve great success during his eight seasons in a Magic uniform, both on the court and in the community. We are looking forward to inducting Dwight into the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame.”

This ceremony may be the precursor to Howard’s induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, as he is a finalist this year.

Howard played for the Magic from 2004 to 2012. He averaged per game averages of 18.4 points, 13 rebounds, 2.16 blocks, 1.5 assists, and 1.01 steals while playing an average of 36.2 minutes a game. He led the Magic to the 2009 NBA Finals and the Eastern Conference Finals in 2010.

Howard is the Magic’s all-time leader in points scored (11,435), rebounds (8,072), blocked shots (1,344), free throws made (3,366), free throws attempted (5,727), and minutes played (22,471).

His impressive resume includes being named to the All-NBA First Team for five straight seasons and winning the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year award for three straight seasons (2008-2011), the first to accomplish that feat. Howard was also named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team for four straight years (2008-2012). He was an NBA All-Star from 2007 to 2012.

Howard received the Rich and Helen DeVos Community Enrichment Award (given to the player who gives back to the community outside of the basketball court) a team-record six times.

Howard will be joining 12 other inductees, including Magic co-founder Pat Williams (2014), Nick Anderson (2014), Shaquille O’Neal (2015), Rich DeVos (2016), Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway (2017), Jimmy Hewitt (2017), Tracy McGrady (2018), David Steele (2019), Darrell Armstrong (2020), John Gabriel (2022), Brian Hill (2022,) and Dennis Scott (2023).

