Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Dwight Howard Hopes to Rejoin Lakers After Learning Convicted Ex-Agent Lied About $7M Offer Dwight Howard wants another opportunity with the Los Angeles Lakers after his shady former agent contributed to his early exit from the team.







Dwight Howard expressed his desire to rejoin the Los Angeles Lakers after discovering that his former agent, now convicted, lied about a $7 million offer.

NBA veteran Dwight Howard hosted Lakers’ controlling owner and president Jeanie Marie Buss on his Above the Rim with DH12 podcast, shortly after his former agent, Charles Briscoe, pleaded guilty to defrauding him and fellow NBA alum Chandler Parsons of a combined $8 million in 2021. Howard shared a clip from his podcast chat with Buss along with a screenshot of an article discussing the fraud Briscoe and Calvin Darden Jr. subjected him to. The NBA champion made a plea to return to the Lakers.

“I was so shocked to hear the Lakers had an offer for me, but my so-called agent told me lies 😤 same agent that cost me $7mill man. I’m glad me & Jeanie cleared that up,” he tweeted.

“I know it’s too late, but why not…I’m in shape 🤷🏾‍♂️ my former teammate that I went to the finals with is the head coach 🤷🏾‍♂️ AD don’t want to play center no more 🤷🏾‍♂️ me & Jeanie cleared up all the confusion.”

I was so shocked to hear the Lakers had an offer for me but my so called agent told me lies 😤 same agent that cost me $7mill man I’m glad me & Jeanie cleared that up

I know it’s too late but why not…



I’m in shape 🤷🏾‍♂️ my former teammate that I went to the finals with is the… pic.twitter.com/nDlcyu29um — Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) October 14, 2024

During the episode, Howard expressed his regret after learning that Briscoe lied about a seven million-dollar offer from the Lakers, which ultimately prevented him from signing the deal.

“I wanted to come back. I don’t know what had happened,” Howard said in a clip he reposted on X.

“You took an offer from the Philadelphia 76ers,” Buss said in response.

But Howard clarified how, at the time, he was being “told so many different things.”

“I think now, looking back on it, with the situation that I had with my agent, you know, actually getting convicted, being a part of the whole crime—” he started to explain before Buss politely interjected, “It was the same guy?”

“Yeah, he was a part of it. Yeah, same agent,” Howard confirmed.

In October, Howard’s former agent received three months of home detention and three years of supervision for one count of wire fraud last November. He is also no longer a licensed agent with the National Basketball Association.

Briscoe was one of four individuals charged in the Southern District of New York with wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, as well as aggravated identity theft. Among the fraudulent actions against Howard was defrauding him of $7 million, which he believed was intended for the purchase of the Atlanta Dream, and reportedly lying about the offer Howard had received from the Lakers.

RELATED CONTENT: Denzel Washington Reminds Us That He Was From The Streets During Q&A For ‘Gladiator II’