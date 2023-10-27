Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Dwight Howard Seemingly Fires Back At Ma$e Criticism Of His Alleged Assault, ‘That Ain’t Nobody Business’ Dwight Howard is firing back at those making a mockery of his sexual assault case involving another man. According to the NBA star, what he does in his bedroom "ain't nobody business."











Ma$e has been one of the people to react to news of Howard’s sexual assault lawsuit filed by a man accusing the pro athlete of forcing himself on him while allegedly trying to force a threesome with another man who was dressed as a woman. While Howard denies the alleged victim, Stephen Harper’s, claims of assault, he did admit to hooking up with Harper for a consensual sexual encounter, Radar Online reports.

On the Wednesday, Oct. 25 episode of Ma$e and Camron’s “It Is What It Is” sports podcast, the “Harlem World” rapper explained why the details of the case do matter to many outsiders looking in.

“We gotta stop telling people, ‘I don’t care what you do on your own time.’ Because we do care… And women, you gotta stop. We gotta stop telling n-ggas, ‘What you do in your own personal time has nothing to do with me.’ It does matter. Those are the lies that are going on in society,” Ma$e says around the 43-minute mark.

“We tell people it don’t matter but behind your back it matters. And that’s what we gotta first start off by saying.”

“You hear Stat saying what people do in their bedroom, that’s between them. Not necessarily true but I understand. You telling them it don’t matter but then it does matter. Anybody watching this knows it does matter,” he continued.

Ma$e went on to seemingly credit Howard’s sexuality as the possible reason why he wasn’t resigned to an NBA team after playing with the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2021 – 2022 season.

“People will say, ‘It don’t matter.’ But as soon as they find out, it matters. So they outing them,” Ma$e said. “When it comes down to making money off the story, it matters. When it comes down to who dating you it’s gonna matter. When it comes down to if you’re gonna be in the locker room with them, it matters. Because there’s about 30 teams who didn’t sign Dwight Howard because it matters.”

On Thursday, Oct. 26, Howard took to social media to seemingly fire back at Ma$e and anyone else who appear laser-focused on his admission to hooking up with another man.

“I don’t gotta tell nobody where I put my wood at since ya’ll wanna get to it,” Howard said in a video clip captured by Hip Hop DX.

Dwight Howard seemingly hits back at Ma$e, says where he puts his "wood" is his business pic.twitter.com/fUbgIWx1Bc — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) October 26, 2023

“That ain’t nobody business where I put my sh*t at. Ya’ll just weird. If you wanna know what people doing in their bedroom or who they messin’ with or sleeping with, you are weird!”

He concluded: “I don’t gotta deny it, I don’t gotta talk about none of that crap — this sh*t didn’t even happen. You worried about the wrong stuff. That’s why it’s called a[n] accusation.”

Howard’s accuser has since come forward with a statement on social media doubling down on his claims of Howard attempting to force a threesome with someone by the name of Kitty. There are reports that Kitty will appear as a witness in the case to testify on Howard’s behalf.

