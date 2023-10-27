Dwight Howard Admits to Male Hookup But Denies Assault Allegations

Dwight Howard is asking the courts to dismiss a civil lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault and battery against a male he admittedly hooked up with.

In newly obtained court documents, Howard admits to engaging in “consensual sexual activity” with a man named Stephen Harper in July 2021, but the NBA star denies causing any injury to the alleged victim, ESPN reports.

Howard made the confession on Monday, Oct. 23 in response to the lawsuit Harper filed in July accusing the former Los Angeles Lakers player of sexually assaulting him at his Georgia home two years prior. Harper claims to have met up with Howard after they spent a few months corresponding through Instagram direct messages.

Harper was the one to initiate the exchange that started in May 2021 and eventually led to their July 2021 encounter. The lawsuit claims Howard told Harper that he was into “freaky” sexual stuff and requested explicit photos from Harper, Radar Online reports.

According to the filing, Harper did engage in text messages with Howard which included “sexually explicit content, such as photographs and videos.” Howard then invited Harper to his home on July 19, 2021, where they “engaged in consensual kissing,” the suit states.

However, Harper claims Howard surprised him when another man came out dressed as a woman who went by the name Kitty. Harper accuses Howard of trying to force a threesome, which Harper turned down. Howard reportedly proceeded to stroke Harper’s “penis through his underwear” and after Harper told Howard to stop, the ex-NBA player allegedly told him he was “going to do whatever” and he was “going to like it.”

“Defendant stood up (towering over Mr. Harper), grabbed Mr. Harper by the thighs, forcibly removed Mr. Harper’s underwear, held Mr. Harper down, and performed nonconsensual oral sex on Mr. Harper,” the suit states.

“Mr. Harper was in fear of imminent bodily harm when he was pinned down and forced to remain in place while Defendant continued to sexually assault him.”

Harper claims Howard only stopped performing the sexual act on him when he realized Harper wasn’t enjoying it. Harper also says Howard arranged for Kitty to drive Harper home after the exchange.

But Howard is denying Harper’s claims of sexual assault and claims the lawsuit was only filed after Howard blocked him on social media and rejected his demands for money.

“This report was made following Mr. Harper being blocked on social media and after the first demand for payment was rejected,” Howard’s attorney Justin Bailey said.

Howard is requesting for dismissal of the lawsuit. He hasn’t played in the NBA since the 2021-22 with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Howard is an eight-time All-Star and a three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year. He spent the early part of the year playing basketball overseas in Taiwan.

