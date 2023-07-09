Royce Reed Calls Out Dwight Howard 'For Fake Fathering

Dwight Howard is facing backlash across social media after posting a video of the grueling workout that brought his son to tears.

The NBA alum came under fire on Thursday, July 7 after posting a series of video clips showing the 7 am daily workouts he does with his children. While it was meant to be wholesome and family-oriented in nature, many viewers expressed concern with one video that showed Howard’s son crying while riding an exercise bike.

“In the process of being GREAT it’s going to be laughs, frowns, smiles, tears, blood, and sweat but that’s what is needed for us to succeed as individuals and also collectively as a family,” the NBA champion shared in his caption.

“I’m just teaching my kids what it means to be resilient, to be determined and to have discipline.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwight Howard (@dwighthoward)

While Howard wanted to share his way of instilling resilience in his children, many sounded off in his comments section accusing the former Los Angeles Lakers player of a “torture” style of parenting.

“This is to much! It’s a limit to everything!” one user wrote.

“This doesn’t make DH father of the year. This is torture,” another said.

“This is absolutely abusive behavior,” added someone else.

Things got worse after Howard’s ex Royce Reed, whom he shares a 12-year-old son with, took to her Instagram Story to accuse the basketball star of “pretending” to be a present father for social media.

“Not someone PRETENDING to be a parent for 1 day out of 365 for the cameras,” Reed wrote in the post captured by The Shade Room.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Reed received mixed reactions from spectators who accused her of being bitter and not appreciative of Howard spending time with his kids. Others seemingly agreed with her criticism of Howard.

“He ain’t even pretending to be a parent he abusing them kids under the guise of working out,” one user wrote.

“One thing a BM gone do is let the world know you ain’t shxt,” added someone else.

RELATED CONTENT: Dwight Howard’s Ex Royce Reed Surrenders Herself to Authorities For Felony Child Neglect