Dwight Howard Wanted To Throw Hands With Shaquille O’Neal

The on-and-off feud between former basketball players continues as Dwight Howard stated that, at one time, he wanted to go up the TNT Studios to confront Shaquille O’Neal.

Howard appeared on Ray Daniels’ podcast, The Gaudz Show and discussed his beef with Shaq, which has been ongoing for several years. His complaints stem fromf the former Los Angles Lakers superstar making Howard the butt of numerous jokes and Howard saying he was sick of it.

“I was finna roll up to the studio and be like, ‘Yo, what’s the deal? At this point, it’s like, do we need to throw hands… If we got to fight it out, then let’s fight it out… There’s so many people that we can bring together but yet you have an attitude about what? You are 50-something years old, almost twice my elder,” Howard shared

“Every conversation and every time I hear or see something about you it’s you disrespecting me on some kind of level. You’re not in the NBA, you did your time, and I did my time, and we still going along with pettiness, and at what point does it stop?”

Shaq apparently got wind of Howard’s words and sent him a message via social media. He accused Howard of being a “sensitive big man” who couldn’t take a joke, so he assured him that he will never say his name again and proclaimed him “deleted.”

Howard responded by telling Shaq that he has been “hating and talking sh** for 20 years” and called him insecure, while also saying that Shaq is jealous of other NBA greats like Kobe Bryant, Charles Barkley, Dwyane Wade, and Penny Hardaway.

Shaq hit back by calling him a “podcast boy” and claiming that Howard needed views and Shaq’s validation. He then questioned him by asking, “how will you be remembered.”

Coincidentally, both big men played for the Los Angeles Lakers (both won championships with LA) and the Orlando Magic at different times.

