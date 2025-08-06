Dwyane Wade Will Host Fireside Chat At Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival

In May, Aramis announced a new fragrance, Intuition by Aramis, and stated that former Miami Heat basketball legend Dwyane Wade will be the global ambassador. On Aug. 8, at Martha’s Vineyard during the African American Film Festival, he will be on hand to take part in a fireside conversation with the brand.

Intuition by Aramis has launched this month, and to celebrate its debut, it will present a series of curated events, including a pop-up experience, a VIP dinner, and an insightful panel discussion featuring Wade.

“I’m excited to join the Aramis family as a Global Ambassador and launch Intuition by Aramis this summer,” said Wade in a written statement. “Aramis is a brand that aligns with my values, and Intuition reflects modern masculinity and confidence. Fragrance is all about how you present yourself to the world. Your scent is part of your vibe, and my new fragrance truly levels up your scent game.”

Discover Intuition by Aramis on Takealot. The new men's Eau de Parfum Inspired by the instinct inside. Energizing, Bold. Magnetic. Shop now https://t.co/z1mOhcjvdq. 💙🌺 #AramisIntuition #NewToTakealot pic.twitter.com/UheCBfsdET — takealot (@TAKEALOT) July 31, 2025



Aramis is the sponsor of the annual C-Suite Men’s Luncheon at the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival, where leaders of various industries within the Black community will gather to network. The program will be anchored by an intimate, unfiltered fireside conversation with Wade, followed by Intuition by Aramis‘ first-ever Pop-Up Sampling Experience at Pelican Bay.

The luncheon takes place at The Harbor View Hotel in Edgartown, Massachusetts, on Aug. 6, with the Intuition by Armis Pop-Up happening Aug. 6 and Aug. 7 at The Pelican Club. The pop-up will be open to the public, offering a playful, immersive, and interactive journey into the world of Intuition by Aramis.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be announcing Intuition by Aramis with the incomparable Dwyane Wade,” said Justin Boxford, Global Brand President, Estée Lauder & Aramis. “From family to fashion to philanthropy, Dwyane is a visionary and a changemaker who is the epitome of modern masculinity. Through the reimagination of Aramis and the collaboration with Dwyane, we are able to honor the brand’s incredible heritage while tapping into new consumers in the rapidly growing men’s fragrance market.”

Intuition by Aramis is available at key global retailers and will retail for $95/50ml and $130/100ml.

