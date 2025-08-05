Politics by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott To ‘Soft Launch’ 3rd Campaign Run In Martha’s Vineyard Scott has begun paving the way for his third mayoral run in 2028.







Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott will test the waters for his re-relection campaign with a fundraiser at a historic home in Martha’s Vineyard.

Calling it “Volume 3,” Scott will “soft launch” his third mayoral run in the New England island, known for its longstanding history as a haven for Black families. The fundraiser will specifically take place at Legacy House, as reported by the Baltimore Banner. The historic home, located in the island’s Oak Bluff neighborhood, frequently housed Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the Civil Rights Movement.

With tickets ranging from $250 to $2,500, Scott intends for the moment to spark his re-election efforts. While not formally announcing anything yet, Scott shared that he would explore the opportunity if able to.

“I can run again, and why wouldn’t I?” he said on the phone to the news outlet.

Scott was first elected in 2020, taking office as the youngest mayor in Baltimore history at 36 years old. Now 41, Scott wants the event’s attendees to learn about the local-level progress throughout Maryland.

“This is a moment — especially during our current political landscape — where we are reminding folks that, if we want to be successful politically, deep, deep involvement is needed at the local level,” he said.

Furthermore, Scott has received praise from constituents for his work thus far in Baltimore. According to the National Urban League, his community-based approach to reducing crime has led to historic drops in the city’s homicide rate. Instead of heightened police presence and arrests, Scott aimed to address the needs of communities facing the most violence.

“While we acknowledge the historic lows we are experiencing, we must simultaneously acknowledge that there is much more work to do and our success makes me commit even further to doing it,” expressed Scott, as reported by the publication.

As for his fundraiser location, Scott will appeal to the Black elites who vacation in the area. The historic haven has transformed into a summer getaway for wealthy Black families, including the Obamas. His move to host a fundraiser there also unveils a new pattern of Black politicians turning to this circle for funding opportunities.

The Martha’s Vineyard event could also signify that Scott may run for a higher seat in office. While he has yet to establish a committee to raise funds for federal races, the money raised in his local fund could be transferred for campaigns in Maryland.

While mingling with Black game-changers who wield vast political influence, the event could elevate Scott’s political profile from a local to a national scale. The fundraiser will take place Aug. 20 at The Legacy House in Martha’s Vineyard.

RELATED CONTENT: ELEVATING YOUR EXCELLENCE: Mayor Brandon M. Scott Stands On Business And Virtue