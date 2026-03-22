Dwyane Wade Says Shaq’s Bentley Promise Took 20 Years — But Finally Got Done

Two decades after Shaquille O’Neal promised Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem Bentleys for helping deliver the 2006 NBA Finals title, he finally made good on the pledge in February 2026 during a ceremony marking the win. Wade later reflected on the long-awaited gift during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Fallon asked Wade about the promise being fulfilled later than expected after Shaq made good on his word earlier this year on Feb. 3 at Kaseya Center in Miami. Shaq surprised the two former players, as well as everyone in attendance, when he presented the two Bentleys at the ceremony.

“Well, he promised U.D. and I, as young guys, he was like, ‘Hey, we win this championship, I’m gonna buy both of you guys Bentleys,’ Wade tells Fallon, adding, “Come on, that’s all the incentive we needed.”

As Wade is explaining the story, Fallon presents a picture of the two Bentleys that were given to Haslem and Wade; however, the picture shows small replicas of the expensive luxury vehicles. The audience laughs as the camera pans in on the photograph displaying the replicas.

“Yeah, we finally got them. We’ve been talking about this for 20 years. Shaq did not deliver on his promise. We never got our Bentleys. U.D. and I actually went out and bought Bentleys ourselves because Big Fella never gave us our two Bentleys.

“So he gave us our Bentleys finally, 20 years later.”

A video clip of the moment was posted on social media, showing O’Neal presenting his two former teammates with gifts in front of a full arena during the franchise’s 20th-anniversary championship celebration. The clip shows O’Neal reminding Wade and Haslem that he has not forgotten his promise and that he has the two remote-controlled cars, which look like they were made for kids. O’Neal informs them that they were named after them.