Celebrity News by Kandiss Edwards Shaquille O’Neal To Cover Funeral Costs For 12-Year-Old Who Died After Bus Stop Fight The NBA legend wanted to show "love, support, and compassion" to Jada West's grieving family.







Shaquille O’Neal will pay for the funeral expenses of 12-year-old Jada West, who died following an altercation near a school bus stop.

In a statement, the NBA legend confirmed the joint effort between him and other local law enforcement leaders from Henry and Douglas counties. Jada died March 8, three days after a fight with another girl in her neighborhood. She was a sixth-grade student at Mason Creek Middle School in Georgia.

O’Neal, known for his acts of kindness and philanthropy stepped in to show “love, support, and compassion during such a painful moment,” ABC News reported.

“This story touched my heart the moment I saw it in the media,” O’Neal said. “As a father, my heart goes out to Jada’s family. No parent should ever have to bury their child, and if there is anything I can do to ease even a small part of that burden, then it is the right thing to do.”

Shaquille O’Neal To Cover Funeral Expenses For 12-Year-Old Jada West 🙏🏾🕊️ pic.twitter.com/LrkLrNATmV — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) March 18, 2026

O’Neal, who was appointed the chief of community relations for the Henry County Sheriff’s Office in 2025, is coordinating the donation with Henry County Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett and Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds.

“When a child’s life is taken so tragically, it affects all of us,” Pounds said. “Our goal is simple. We want Jada’s family to know that they are not alone.”

The circumstances surrounding the fight are still being investigated. The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office is actively reviewing evidence to determine if criminal charges against the other child involved Jada’s death are warranted.

The Douglas County School described Jada as “an upbeat, kind, and vibrant student.”

“This incident did not occur on school property or during school hours, and there is nothing to indicate that this is related to any on-campus activity,” the school district’s statement said.

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