Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Dwyane Wade And LaChina Robinson Announced As Basketball Analysts For Paris Olympics









Former Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade and former Wake Forest basketball player LaChina Robinson will join the NBC broadcasting team as analysts for the upcoming Paris Olympics this summer.

According to NBC Sports, Wade and Robinson will be alongside Noah Eagle to call Team USA Men’s and Women’s Basketball games. The news comes two months before the Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics on Friday, July 26, on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo.

“I’m thrilled to join NBC Sports as a commentator for Team USA Men’s Basketball games,” said Wade in a written statement. “The Olympics are the world’s greatest sporting competition, with elite athletes competing at the highest level on the world’s largest stage. I have tremendous pride when I look back at my time competing as an Olympic athlete. I have the utmost respect for these players and their commitment to greatness. It will be an honor to witness their journey in person and share this special experience with viewers while we unite to celebrate their pursuit of the gold.”

Wade previously served as an NBA analyst on TNT (2019-22) and played on the USA BAsketball’s “Redeem Team,” which went on to win the gold medal by beating every team they faced at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Robinson, who previously was an analyst for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and the 2022 Beijing Olympics has also served as an analyst for ESPN’s WNBA and NCAA women’s basketball coverage since 2009.

“It’s surreal to think that I will be sitting in the analyst seat as our women’s national team competes for their unprecedented eighth consecutive gold medal,” said Robinson. “I am humbled by this opportunity to represent the rich history of women’s basketball on this monumental stage. Thank you to NBC Sports and all the remarkable women who have sat in this seat before me.”

This year’s summer Olympics will take place between July 26 and Aug. 11 and will be broadcast across NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo.