Dwyane Wade Acknowledges LeBron And Bronny James Fulfilling Dream Team-Up

The sports world was not shocked when the Los Angeles Lakers drafted the son of their most valuable player, Bronny James, to fulfill the wish that LeBron has had for years of playing with his firstborn. Many people congratulated the first father-son duo to be active players at the same time in the NBA, including another former NBA player, Miami Heat legend, Dwyane Wade.

LeBron posted a photo of his son to his Instagram account and wrote, “NO WORDS!! 🤴🏾” and according to Athlon Sports, Wade just used one when he wrote, “Legacy.”

It’s been well-documented that Wade and James share a friendship going back many years, as they are referred to as the “Banana Boat Crew” with fellow NBA legends Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul.

Wade also took to his social media to acknowledge and congratulate his friend when he responded to an X post that stated that Bronny and LeBron are now teammates.

“One of the dopest moments in our sport! Congrats, Bronny!” One of the dopest moments in our sport! Congrats, Bronny! 🫡🫡 https://t.co/zHSjK6albx — DWade (@DwyaneWade) June 27, 2024

Although Bronny had a lackluster freshman year while playing at University of Southern California (USC), it was predicted that he would go undrafted due to him only averaging 4.8 points on 36% shooting, and 2.8 rebounds in limited minutes. The Lakers, facing their star player leaving the team in free agency as he is expected to opt out of his contract, used its second-round pick, the 55th pick of the draft, on Bronny, paving the way for the Lakers to have the first father-son duo play together in NBA history.

Now, with LeBron’s dream secured, he is expected to sign an extension with the team. When the season begins, if LeBron is still with the Lakers, another milestone can be made when Bronny joins him on the court when they can become the first father-son duo to appear and play in the same NBA game

