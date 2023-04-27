Dwyane Wade Won't Allow Florida's Anti-LGBTQ Laws Effect His Family

Dwyane Wade is opening up about his decision to leave Florida amid the state’s expansion of anti-LGBTQ laws like the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

The NBA alum, who helped bring three championship wins to the Miami Heat, appeared on “Headliners” with Rachel Nichols on Thursday where he was asked about the Florida politicians who are fans of his sports career while passing laws that jeopardize the livelihood of families like his.

“That’s another reason why I don’t live in that state,” Wade said.

“A lot of people don’t know that. I have to make decisions for my family, not just personal, individual decisions.”

Wade, who’s a proud supporter of Zaya who came out as transgender in 2020, noted the things he loved about residing in Florida before explaining why he had to let it all go.

“I mean, obviously, the tax [situation] is great. Having Wade County is great,” he continued.

“But my family would not be accepted or feel comfortable there. And so that’s one of the reasons why I don’t live there.”

The Chicago native has faced public scrutiny for his support of Zaya’s transition. But that hasn’t stopped Wade from remaining a present and encouraging father and friend to his 15-year-old daughter.

It’s an unconditional love he credits his father, Dwyane Wade Sr. for.

“I tell my dad all the time, I’m just a mirror image of the way he loved us and the way that he accepted not only myself and my brothers but other kids in the community that didn’t have father figures,” Wade said before explaining more about his journey to accepting his daughter’s transition.

“And so I don’t know any difference. And so yes, I had to educate myself and yes, I had to get a better understanding,” he continued.

“And yes, I had to lose some friends along the process, but I never wavered on loving my kids and trying to find space to get the chance to understand them.”

Wade’s comments come one week after Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis expanded on what many deem the “Don’t Say Gay” law, with the House passing bills on gender-transition treatments, bathroom use, and keeping children out of drag shows, AP reports.

