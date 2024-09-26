Dwyane Wade Attends Game Of Newly Acquired Hockey Team

Earlier this week, basketball legend and Utah Hockey Club minority owner Dwyane Wade caught his newest team in preseason action.

According to Essentially Sports, Wade and his business partner, Chris Johnson, saw Utah beat the Los Angeles Kings, 3-2, in the team’s first game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

The Utah Hockey Club won their first preseason game on September 22, beating the St. Louis Blues 3-0 in Des Moines, Iowa.

The franchise was previously known as the Arizona Coyotes before the Smith Entertainment Group bought the team. After acquiring the franchise, it was renamed the Utah Hockey Club and moved to Utah.

The team plays in the Central Division in the Western Conference.

Wade joined the ownership group headed by Ryan Smith, chairman of Smith Entertainment Group and governor of the Utah Jazz, in 2021.

In 2023, Wade bought an ownership stake in the WNBA team Chicago Sky and was part of the group when the NHL Board of Governors granted an expansion franchise to Smith this year.

Smith Entertainment Group has a list of properties under its umbrella including Real Salt Lake (MLS), Delta Center, America First Credit Union Field, the Salt Lake City Stars (NBA G League), Utah Jazz Gaming (NBA 2K League), Real Monarchs (MLS NEXT Pro), and the Zone Sports Radio Network.

Smith Entertainment Group also announced that the company has launched SEG Media, a new production company. SEG Media will grant access to the Jazz basketball organization through various platforms.

It will provide Jazz fans more access to watch games and to access other team content through a variety of platforms, including over-the-air broadcast television and a paid, subscription-based streaming service, starting with the upcoming 2024-25 NBA season.

