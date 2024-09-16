September 16, 2024
Miami Heat To Unveil Bronze Statue Of Dwyane Wade
The NBA will have a two-day celebration honoring Wade on Sunday, Oct. 27 and Monday, Oct. 28
Former NBA player Dwyane Wade is legendary in Miami, having brought three championship titles to the city. In recognition of being termed the “greatest player in Miami Heat” history, the team has announced another accolade: Wade will be honored with a bronze statue that will be placed in front of the home where the Heat plays.
The Miami Heat will have a two-day celebration honoring the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer on Oct. 27. The celebration will continue the next night when the team plays on the official “Dwyane Wade Statue Night” against the Detroit Pistons at 7:30 p.m.
Our franchise GOAT getting basketball’s ultimate honor. Be here when the @DwyaneWade statue is officially unveiled 🔥
The ceremony will be at the Kaseya Center West Plaza, home to the Heat. Luminaries from the executive level of the team will be on hand to present the statue. Managing General Partner Micky Arison, CEO Nick Arison, Team President Pat Riley, Head Coach Erik Spoelstra, and members of the current team will watch the unveiling along with Wade. Miami native Maybach Music Group’s “Bawse,” Rick Ross will perform along with Ross’s newest artist, Nino Breeze.
The Oct. 28 date coincides with Wade’s debut as a Miami Heat player. He started on that date in 2003.
Those who want to attend the unveiling of the bronze statue will have to register when tickets are available on Monday, Sept. 30, at 3:00 p.m. The ceremony will be in front of Kaseya Center (west end), and tickets will be free and open to the general public. Tickets to the unveiling will be limited, and additional details will be provided at a later date.
The statue was done by Rotblatt Amrany Studio sculptors Omri Amrany and Oscar León. The studio was also responsible for the “Michael Jordan Spirit” in Chicago, the Kobe Bryant “Black Mamba” statue, and the “Kobe and Gianna Bryant Memorial Statue” in Los Angeles.
Wade appeared in 1,054 regular season games, averaging 22.0 points, 5.4 assists, 4.7 rebounds, 1.54 steals, and 33.9 minutes. He is one of only three players in NBA history to score at least 20,000 points, dish out 5,000 assists, pull down 4,000 rebounds, have 1,500 steals, 800 blocks, and 500 three-point field goals made. The other two are LeBron James and Michael Jordan.
