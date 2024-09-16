Miami Heat To Unveil Bronze Statue Of Dwyane Wade

Former NBA player Dwyane Wade is legendary in Miami, having brought three championship titles to the city. In recognition of being termed the “greatest player in Miami Heat” history, the team has announced another accolade: Wade will be honored with a bronze statue that will be placed in front of the home where the Heat plays.

The Miami Heat will have a two-day celebration honoring the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer on Oct. 27. The celebration will continue the next night when the team plays on the official “Dwyane Wade Statue Night” against the Detroit Pistons at 7:30 p.m.

Our franchise GOAT getting basketball’s ultimate honor. Be here when the @DwyaneWade statue is officially unveiled 🔥 Sign up for ticket info + early access to exclusive Wade merch – https://t.co/1KSgnYQXNq pic.twitter.com/ghTKiZnlbn — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) September 12, 2024

The ceremony will be at the Kaseya Center West Plaza, home to the Heat. Luminaries from the executive level of the team will be on hand to present the statue. Managing General Partner Micky Arison, CEO Nick Arison, Team President Pat Riley, Head Coach Erik Spoelstra, and members of the current team will watch the unveiling along with Wade. Miami native Maybach Music Group’s “Bawse,” Rick Ross will perform along with Ross’s newest artist, Nino Breeze.