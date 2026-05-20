Sports by Sidnee Michelle Douyon Dystany Spurlock Becomes The 1st Black Woman To Compete In Top NASCAR National Series The historic debut occurred during the 2026 Truck Series season, one of NASCAR's top national circuits.







Dystany Spurlock made history on May 15, becoming the first Black woman to compete in one of NASCAR’s three national touring series. This moment marks a significant step for diversity in American motorsports, even though an early crash ended her race.

The 34-year-old driver took part in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Dover Motor Speedway in Delaware, driving the No. 69 MBM Motorsports Ford. Her historic debut occurred during the 2026 Truck Series season, one of NASCAR’s top national circuits.

“Being a first is never what I strived to be. I just so happened to be that. But being able to be that example for other little girls and little boys that look like me is amazing. I didn’t have that representation when I grew up, and this road has not been easy,” Spurlock told Good Morning America.

“I’m very excited to get back on an oval. I hear [Dover] has a few characteristics like Rockingham [Speedway]. So, yeah, I’m ready to get out there and see what it’s really like,” she told NASCAR.com.

Spurlock’s race ended on Lap 39 when her truck lost traction while entering a turn and crashed into the outside wall, forcing her out of the race. She finished 36th in the field. NASCAR later released footage of the incident from the Dover event.

While the result was disappointing, the Richmond, Virginia, native said the importance of the moment goes beyond the final standings, Spurlock expressed her hope that her visibility in the sport creates opportunities and inspiration for future generations of Black racers, especially young girls who often do not see themselves represented in motorsports.

Before joining NASCAR, Spurlock raced professionally in NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle events. In 2025, she became only the second Black woman to compete in the Virginia NHRA Nationals, building a career focused on breaking barriers in motorsports.

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