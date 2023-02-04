E-40 Donates $100,000 to Grambling State University

E-40 has made a six-figure donation to his alma mater Grambling State University and the HBCU has honored him by naming a campus recording studio after him.

The Bay Area legend made the trip to Grambling, Louisiana on Friday (Feb. 3) to present the check to the university which he hopes will help bolster the school’s music programs and support their marching band.

However, what he didn’t know when he pulled up, was that Grambling State University leaders would return the favor and name a brand new recording studio after him as he christened the Earl “E-40” Stevens Sound Recording Studio.

We had a very special guest return to campus for Prez Says and to present a special donation to the university. @E40 and Dr. Nikole Roebuck combined forces to make a very special moment happen. Read more on our Instagram @Grambling1901 pic.twitter.com/BOE39cy5om — Grambling State Univ (@Grambling1901) February 3, 2023

E-40 once attended the HBCU in the mid-’80s before going on to becoming a rap legend and 40 hopes he can do the same when inspiring the next generation of students to chase their own musical dreams.

“Hey man, I feel good about it too. How about that? I feel really good and God is great, right,” he said.

“Music is my passion. Music is therapeutic and healing… Every day on my block was a movie. Just something going on whether people arguing in the middle of the night, couples in the middle of the street saying crazy stuff.”

40 continued: “Especially in the ’80s era and that was a time for me to get the hell out of there and God works in mysterious ways. Wasn’t that I had to — I’ve always been open-minded. It’s an honor and a pleasure to be back at the school I attended many moons ago. A lot of things have changed but not a lot.”

It’s been a busy yet fruitful start to the year for E-40, who joined the Golden State Warriors on their celebratory trip to the White House last month. He was also named in Billboard‘s greatest rappers of all-time list, although he admits to still feeling underrated.