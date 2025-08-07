Money by Kandiss Edwards E-Payment Is Now The Only Way To Receive Social Security Payments The Social Security Administration will no longer send physical checks to benefit recipients, citing the need to modernize its payment approach.







The Social Security Administration will no longer send paper checks, opting to utilize e-payments only.

On July 14, the SSA released an announcement via the Social Security Matters blog announcing the change. The agency claims less than 1% of recipients will be affected. Though, as benefits are mostly claimed by the elderly, the change may be challenging for some who are not technologically savvy. The SSA offers both a direct deposit option and a pre-paid “Direct Express” card, which is provided specifically for the purpose of receiving federal payments.

The administration states the change will have multiple benefits for American recipients and the federal government alike:

Speed and Efficiency: Electronic Funds Transfers (EFTs) are processed more quickly than paper checks, helping beneficiaries receive their payments on time without delays.

Cost Savings: According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, issuing a paper check costs about 50 cents, whereas an EFT costs less than 15 cents. This shift could save the federal government millions of dollars annually.

Enhanced Security: Paper checks are 16 times more likely to be lost or stolen compared to electronic payments, increasing the risk of fraud. Electronic payments provide a safer, more secure way to receive benefits.

The SSA touts the decision as an efficient way to handle American funds. However, the form of payment is not the only barrier recipients are facing. In the first quarter of 2025, the administration closed dozens of in-person SSA offices by order of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Now, the already burdened system is facing long call wait times or no response when attempting to seek guidance from an SSA professional. The organizations cite a lack of personnel for the ineffective operation.

To reduce wait times, SSA leaders have now begun rerouting calls to multiple out-of-jurisdiction field offices.

“Under the newly implemented system, calls to local field offices may be routed to available staff at other field offices, regardless of geographic location, to help manage high call volumes.”

However, detractors argue that this method may alleviate wait times on phone calls, but it will cause other issues in the long run. Angela Digeronimo, a claims specialist, spoke to NPR about the change.

“If it’s someone else’s office, the jurisdiction is someone else’s,” she said. “You can’t take action on it because your office does not have the ability to clear that claim. You have to refer it over to the servicing office, which is what the members of the public thought they were doing.”

Americans on Social Security are encouraged to enroll in either option, direct deposit or “Direct Express,” as soon as possible to avoid a delay in monthly payments.

