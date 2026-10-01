BLACK ENTERPRISE CEO, Earl ‘Butch’ Graves Jr., Extends An Invitation To The 10th Anniversary XCEL Summit For Men

Earl “Butch” Graves Jr., CEO of BLACK ENTERPRISE, has officially convened corporate trailblazers, entrepreneurs, and visionary leaders nationwide for the landmark 10th anniversary of the XCEL Summit for Men, scheduled for Oct. 21–23, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress in Orlando, Florida.

Designed to elevate executive influence and foster intergenerational wealth, the summit brings together high-achieving professionals across business, technology, finance, science, sports, and entertainment.

Who Are the Honorees?

Highlighting this year’s class, Graves noted, “This year we’re proud to honor an extraordinary group of men who represent excellence, achievement, leadership, and impact at the highest levels.”



How Does the XCEL Summit for Men Advance Executive Leadership?

Over three days of intensive workshops, keynote panels, and peer-to-peer mentorship, it delivers actionable strategies for navigating dynamic corporate environments. Programmed tracks address critical leadership issues, including navigating corporate restructuring, leveraging employer sponsorship for executive development, and maintaining mental health in modern executive roles.

“Ten years of excellence, ten years of brotherhood, ten years of XCEL,” Graves reflected. “Now it’s time to join us for what promises to be our most powerful gathering yet.”

To learn more about the 10th anniversary of XCEL Summit for Men, check out the event page on BE‘s website.

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