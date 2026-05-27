A Message from Our CEO: ‘It’s Extraordinary Times’

As Black Enterprise continues its journey toward the 10th anniversary of the XCEL Summit for Men, we take a moment to hear an important message from CEO Earl “Butch” Graves, Jr., about why a summit of this magnitude is needed today more than ever. And while he emphasizes that XCEL is about celebrating the excellence of Black leadership in corporate America and beyond, it’s also designed to help identify, invest, and maximize the value of each person as a potential executive leader. The summit offers tools and insight into what it takes to rise in corporate America and the strategies needed to thrive in its demanding roles. Yes! It’s extraordinary times for the Black community, but Butch Graves challenges everyone in attendance at the XCEL Summit for Men to be part of the solution. Black Enterprise didn’t create the XCEL Summit to be nice; he says it’s because it’s necessary. Do you share in Butch Graves’ belief? If so, then let Black Enterprise help lift you up in your career. Hear it directly from the CEO himself.