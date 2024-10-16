Georgia Residents Shatter First-Day Record for Early Voting

Georgia residents broke first-day early voting records.

The 2024 Presidential election voting window opened Oct. 15, and 300,000 voters showed up to cast their ballot, WJBF reports. In 2020, 136,000 votes were cast during first-day early voting, making this year’s numbers an increase of over 100%.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger posted updates to his X account as the day progressed. The turnout doubled in voters with over three hours left until polls closed.

Update: Georgia voters have surpassed all daily records for any day of early voting in 2022. We’ve had 234k voters as of 3:30 pm. Our county election directors are outstanding, and Georgia voters are energized! — GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (@GaSecofState) October 15, 2024

“We have been working overtime to for the last two years since 2022—counties have been working hard, and we have been putting together our shoulder to the wheel to get it done,” Raffensperger said.

After the false allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 election, new measures were put in place to audit election results in real time, said Raffensperger.

“We have partnered with a tech company, and we are going to be able to audit every single race, and all 5 million ballots based on the human text, not the QR code,” he said. “From the president to the commission race, but every single race will have an audit. That is tremendous and builds trust.”

The validity of the votes is of utmost concern as Georgia can turn the tide of the election. After years of being a solidly Republican state, Georgia gave its electoral votes to President Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee in the 2020 presidential election.

The state is now considered a battleground state, and residents and social media users celebrated the large turnout.

I have a sneaky suspicion that 200,000 people didn't turn out in Georgia to vote early for Trump. — Mayo 🤍 (@MayoIsSpicyy) October 15, 2024

Georgia voters excited for Vice President Kamala Harris were joined in early voting by former President Jimmy Carter. Carter cast his absentee ballot Harris in what may be his final election. The recent centenarian is said to be in poor health. “He’s not going to miss an election,” Jason Carter, the former president’s grandson, said in August, according to USA Today. “It’s important to him. I mean, that’s the person he is.”

It seems important to Carter and over 300,000 Georgia voters. To find information about early voting in your state, go to the U.S. Vote Foundation.

