Rumor Had It That Beyonce Was To Perform At The DNC; She Did Not

Day four of the Democratic National Convention was a star-studded event, but one of the most eagerly awaited guests, Beyoncé, was a no-show.

Rumors that the megastar would make an appearance on the fourth night of the convention began circulating the afternoon of Aug. 22. According to the singer’s reps, the rumors were untrue.

“Beyoncé was never scheduled to be there,” the Grammy-winning star’s rep told The Hollywood Reporter.

“The report of a performance is untrue.”

The Hill cited two sources when they reported that the “Diva” singer would be at the event.

At around 7 p.m. Central Time, an X account called Beyoncepress fueled the rumor by posting a video of a black SUV driving through Chicago escorted by a motorcade.

“SHE’S THERE, “ The post read.



TMZ reported that Beyoncé would appear at the Thursday evening event. The outlet has since retracted its statement.

X users responded to the false report with humor.

“TMZ just committed an impeachable offense toward millions of prepped canva drafts,” an X user wrote.

TMZ owned up to the faux pas on X.

“To quote the great Beyonce: We gotta lay our cards down, down, down … we got this one wrong,” the outlet wrote.

Although Beyoncé was not in attendance, the four-day event was loaded with star power. The Chicks performed a three-part harmony rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner. Pop star Pink sang “What about Us” with her 13-year-old daughter, Willow Sage.

Other performers included Lil Jon, who represented Georgia in the state roll call on Aug.20. Tuesday night’s performers also included Chicago native Common and Patti Labelle. John Legend graced the stage on night three along with Stevie Wonder, who offered a speech followed by a rendition of “Higher Ground.”

Vice President Kamala Harris closed out the event with an acceptance speech in which she made a vow to the American people.

“You can always trust me to put country above party and self, to hold sacred America’s fundamental principles, from the rule of law to free and fair elections, to the peaceful transfer of power,” VP Harris said.

