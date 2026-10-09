(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) News by Brandon Horton ‘Earn Your Leisure’ Founders Announce 2nd Book Focused On Building Relationships And Wealth The authors emphasize that successful networking requires more than knowing influential people.







Earn Your Leisure co-founders Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings are preparing to release their second book, shifting their focus from financial literacy to how professional relationships can create opportunities for wealth and business success.

The New York Times bestselling authors announced Sept. 30 that their upcoming book, Get Rich From Relationships: Build Your Winner’s Circle for Ultimate Success, will be published Jan. 26, 2027, by Crown Currency, an imprint of Penguin Random House.

The book explores how entrepreneurs and professionals can develop meaningful connections that contribute to long-term success. Its central concept focuses on building a “winner’s circle” of five trusted individuals who can provide support, guidance, and professional opportunities.

According to a press release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE, the authors emphasize that successful networking requires more than knowing influential people. Instead, they encourage readers to establish trust, maintain credibility, and develop relationships built on mutual support.

“We built Earn Your Leisure from a grassroots podcast into a global media platform, not overnight, but through intentional relationship building that compounds over time,” Bilal and Millings said in the release.

The announcement follows the success of their first book, You Deserve to Be Rich, published in January 2025. The book addresses financial independence, investing, and strategies for building generational wealth, particularly in communities facing financial barriers.

Bilal and Millings have expanded Earn Your Leisure beyond podcasting into business education, financial literacy programming, and live events.

Their annual Invest Fest brings together entrepreneurs, investors, and entertainment figures to discuss financial opportunities and business development.

BE recently reported that the 2026 festival attracted more than 31,000 attendees. Organizers also reported distributing more than $600,000 in entrepreneurial grants since 2022.

Through Earn Your Leisure, the pair have interviewed prominent figures, including Tyler Perry, Serena Williams, Steve Harvey, and Magic Johnson, discussing entrepreneurship, financial success, and career development.

The upcoming book will introduce strategies for expanding professional networks, including building relationships with peers rather than exclusively pursuing influential individuals.

“Get Rich From Relationships” will be available in hardcover, digital, and audiobook formats, offering readers another perspective on the connection between financial success and personal relationships.

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