Comedian Earthquake Recalls Being $3M in Debt While Living Next Door to Jamie Foxx

Comedian Earthquake explained the difference between being in debt and being broke while recalling when he was $3 million in the hole while living next door to Jamie Foxx.

Earthquake recently appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, where he opened up about his past financial struggles and ending up millions in debt while trying to keep up with the Joneses.

“Broke mean you ain’t got no money. Debt means even if you get some money you always gotta give it to another mother———,” Earthquake told the NFL Hall of Famer.

“So I was in debt for a long time and it took me a while to get out of debt.”

Earthquake admitted that he was living beyond his means, trying to satisfy his wife at the time.

“If I had a dime, she spent 11 cents,” he said.

“When I got married, I bought a house right next door to Jamie Foxx…up the street from Jamie. I used to tell my ex-wife all the time, ‘Listen, this n—a got an Oscar. We just got a dog named Oscar.’” He jokingly told her,

“‘‘We got to slow up on this spending baby. Once we blow, I’mma put us here’ and she never understood.”

The comedian recalled performing gig after gig to keep up with the massive bills he acquired and his wife’s alleged spending habits.

“I had to take those dates and that money to sustain that standard of living,” Earthquake shared.

It took Earthquake spending $3 million on his wife before he realized her desire for a lavish lifestyle was more than he could afford.

“I got $3 million of f—–g debt, and it ain’t nothing that I can put my hand on that I personally bought for myself.’ That’s when it changed, and I said, ‘I gotta get up out of here. This m———–g too expensive for me.’ “he said.