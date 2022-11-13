Earvin Magic Johnson Gives Food To 800 Detroit Families With General Motors And Feed The Children

Former NBA star Earvin Magic Johnson gave back to the community on Saturday when he partnered with General Motors to spread some holiday cheer across the city of Detroit. Johnson was on hand to help feed 800 families at the Second Ebenezer Church on Nov. 12 for “Feed the Children.”

Every family was given a voucher one week earlier that enabled them to pick up a 25-pound box of food at the church. Each family was also given a 15-pound box of personal items as well as coats, Avon products, and a holiday turkey for Thanksgiving. Several volunteers also helped with the food giveaway and spent hours filling the boxes.

Johnson shared pictures from the giveaway on Twitter and noted that all of the families also received a turkey, ham, tuna, water, canned goods, books and toys in the giveaway.

“What an incredible day at Second Ebenezer Baptist Church in Detroit! We spent the morning blessing over 800 Detroit families in collaboration with @GM and @feedthechildren!”

What was so great is everyone received turkey, ham, tuna, canned goods, water, coats, toys & books for the kids, & so much more. Thank you to all of the volunteers who helped to make sure all of the families have an incredible Thanksgiving & holiday season! @Fritolay pic.twitter.com/lj6mSgU13s — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) November 12, 2022

Thank you to GM Director of Dealer Diversity Carlos Latour & all of the @GM employees that came out & gave their time! Thank you to Second Ebenezer Church Bishop Edgar Vann & First Lady Sheila Vann for allowing us to use the church for our distribution! @EdgarVann @Lady_Vann pic.twitter.com/elkqCkOrwq — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) November 12, 2022

Bishop Edgar Vann said that he and Johnson have been doing the giveaway for a number of years.

“We’ve been doing this for a number of years here in the city, with Feed the Children, with Magic Johnson and with our other corporate partners. just to see the impact, the joy on the people’s faces,” said Vann.

Johnson also thanked all of the volunteers who helped make the food giveaway special.