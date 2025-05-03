‘Ease On Down’ To See ‘The Wiz’ At A Theater Near You This Month

Universal Pictures has announced the nationwide theatrical re-release of The Wiz, the 1978 Oscar-nominated musical starring Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Lena Horne, and Richard Pryor.

The film will return to theaters nationwide for special screenings on Sunday, May 18, and Wednesday, May 21.

In this retelling of The Wizard of Oz, Harlem schoolteacher Dorothy (Ross) tries to save her dog from a storm and is whisked away to an urban fantasy land called Oz. After accidentally killing the Wicked Witch of the East upon her arrival, Dorothy is told about the Wiz (Pryor), a wizard who can help her return to Manhattan

Universal Pictures has restored The Wiz in 4K. The restoration utilizes the original 35mm negative, 35mm audio stems, four track original music recordings. Universal’s team of restoration experts conducted extensive research into the original production.

The new mix will be presented in select theaters, offering an immersive Sonic experience that honors the brilliance of producer Quincy Jones, the film’s Oscar-nominated music supervisor and producer .

Ease on down the road to #AMCTheatres! #TheWiz returns to the big screen on 5/18! https://t.co/ZGbXYT6p2t pic.twitter.com/fUJlnVCtNq — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) April 26, 2025

Directed by legendary director Sidney Lumet (Dog Day Afternoon, The Verdict) The Wiz was a daring and ambitious film that captured the spirit of Broadway show while reflecting the vibrant Black zeitgeist of the 1970s. Joel Schumacher, who later went on to his own successful career as a film director, adapted the screenplay from William F. Brown’s Tony Award-nominated Broadway book.

The film’s unforgettable music, a fusion of soul, R&B, rock, and gospel, is a huge part of its cultural legacy. Jones reimagined Charlie Smalls’s Broadway compositions, infusing them with cinematic grandeur that brought music to life on the big screen.

Jones and Jackson’s time during The Wiz proved transformative. The partnership led Jones to produce Jackson’s breakthrough album Off the Wall, followed by Thriller and Bad, creating three of the most influential and commercially successful albums in recent music history.

To see The Wiz in all its glory, click here for showtimes.

