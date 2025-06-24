Business by Sharelle B. McNair East Harlem Set To Get Busy As Mayor Eric Adams Signs Legislation For New Business Improvement District With more than 85 commercial tenants already included, Adams says this is a way to continue seeing businesses thrive in a community with such legacy.







New York City Mayor Eric Adams signed legislation that will bring a new advocacy organization to the Harlem community and give businesses the opportunity to grow.

Standing in front of Sisters Caribbean Cuisine, Adams signed the necessary paperwork to create the East Harlem 125th Street Business Improvement District (BID) to advocate and coordinate with the community’s businesses and organizations.

With more than 85 commercial tenants already included, Adams, who is running for reelection, says this is a way to continue seeing businesses thrive in a community with such a legacy. “From its parks and playgrounds to its storefronts and small businesses, East Harlem is a place of rich history, extraordinary culture, and incredible food. Families, businesses, and residents deserve an East Harlem that is safe, clean, and thriving — and that is what this BID is all about,” Adams said.

“But we’re not only bolstering businesses here in East Harlem; we’re doing it all across our city. We cut red tape, invested in working people, and helped shatter the record for the most jobs and small businesses in city history. We’re focused every day on creating good-paying jobs and making sure that East Harlem and all of New York City are the best places to raise a family.”

According to Patch, thoughts for the BID first came about following a unanimous City Council vote in May 2025. By January 2026, the organization will be fully functional with an annual budget of $750,000. With the support of a board vote, the budget could go up to $1 million after three successful years.

Adams’ legislation will also bring sanitation and beautification efforts to East Harlem, which business owners are ecstatic about. Carey King, executive director of Uptown Grand Central, a nonprofit that provides additional sidewalk and street-cleaning services, feels the BID will make a big difference within the new district’s boundaries, consisting of 14 blocks riddled with pollution and crime. “Often, people have negative things to say when they walk through this district, and how chaotic it is, and how it scares people off sometimes,” King said.

“We’re really excited that we’re starting to build consensus and support to be stronger going forward, to make the street a better place.”

The announcement checks off Adams’ “Rebuild, Renew, Reinvent: Blueprint for New York City’s Economic Recovery” plan commitment made during his first mayoral campaign. The East Harlem 125th Street Business Improvement District brings the number of NYC supporting BIDs to 77. The plan was established to create new BIDs throughout the Big Apple and invest directly into targeted neighborhood development.

In addition to the latest established BID, Adams and Small Business Services Commissioner Dynishal Gross announced $4.4 million in new grants from the city will be awarded to some of Harlem’s community organizations and other neighborhoods in efforts to support small businesses, improve public morale, and give a push to nonprofits.

