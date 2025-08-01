Business by Janee Bolden How ‘Eat My Biscuits’ Brought An Atlanta-Based Breakfast Concept To The Great Food Truck Race From DMs to the Food Network







Vanetta Roy, Chef Kedric Barrett, and Chaya Conwell brought biscuits, brilliance, and Black excellence to The Great Food Truck Race—and they’re just getting started.

Sometimes all it takes is one DM to change the game.

When Eat My Biscuits founder Vanetta Roy was contacted via Instagram by a casting agent for The Great Food Truck Race, she didn’t have a truck. What she had was a bold concept, a brick-and-mortar restaurant in East Point, Georgia, and a whole lot of confidence in her culinary brand. “They said, ‘You have a food truck, right?’ I said, ‘Nope.’ They said, ‘I think they’ll get one for you.’”

That leap of faith led to her assembling a powerhouse team: pastry and cocktail savant Chaya Conwell and veteran private chef Kedric Barrett. Together, the trio stepped into a six-week, high-stakes reality competition that would test their skills, patience, and teamwork like never before.

While the show is known for its intense culinary challenges and camera-ready drama, the Eat My Biscuits crew quickly learned they were the only team without an actual food truck. “They gave us an RV,” Vanetta recalled. “So we had to adjust. That changed everything about how we operated—from prep space to cooking equipment.”

What followed was a chaotic mix of mechanical failures, long shoot days, and cooking in extreme heat—with no ventilation. “I was under that truck trying to plug in the generator, in the dirt,” said Chef Kedric. “I felt like Danny Glover in Lethal Weapon: ‘I’m too old for this s***.’”

Despite the setbacks, they pushed through. Fresh biscuits were rolled daily from scratch. Custom dishes like the Deep Dive Seafood Biscuit, Georgia Peach Cobbler Biscuit, and the unforgettable Savannah Banana Biscuit became crowd favorites. “We sold out more than once,” Kedric added. “People were coming back looking for more.”

While each team member brought their own flavor to the kitchen, it was their chemistry and balance that made the Eat My Biscuits trio stand out.

“Chaya’s the young hothead,” Vanetta laughed. “She’s bold, creative, and her cocktails are like baked desserts in a glass—beautiful and powerful.” Chef Kedric, on the other hand, was described as “the zen master,” keeping everyone focused and centered. “I’m more vocal,” Vanetta admits, “but I’m flexible. Ked brings the balance we need.”

Their dynamic worked because they respected each other’s lane, held space for conflict, and always circled back to community, love, and a shared mission.

Eat My Biscuits isn’t just a cheeky name. It’s a full sensory experience rooted in flavor and confidence. What started as a fried biscuit moment at Vanetta’s original Chicago restaurant, Surf’s Up, grew into a vision. “I realized biscuits could be sweet, savory, sexy, risky—even suggestive,” she said. “It’s a culmination of who I am.”

After moving to Atlanta post-COVID and teaching for 25 years, Vanetta opened her East Point location in 2023. The restaurant offers brunch, lunch, handcrafted cocktails, and a vibe you can’t replicate.

Their experience on The Great Food Truck Race was challenging, but it has bonded them for life. “We made lemonade out of grapes,” Vanetta said. “And I’m proud of that.”

Chef Kedric echoed the sentiment: “Being on a food truck in that kind of environment opened my eyes. I have so much more respect for folks who do this day in and day out. It’s not just cooking, it’s survival.” He also highlighted a major career moment: “To get guidance from Tyler Florence—a Michelin-starred chef—that’s something I’ll never forget.”

The biggest takeaway? Stay flexible. “Don’t overthink it,” Vanetta said. “Have a plan, but be ready to pivot. And if your team is solid, you’ll find your way back to each other, even after hard days.”

The restaurant continues to grow, with Atlanta diners flocking to East Point for chicken cheddar biscuits, peach cobbler creations, and cocktails crafted like couture desserts. Kedric continues to build his private dining brand, while Chaya is developing her gourmet dessert line and handcrafted drink menu.

As Chef Kedric reflected: “It made me appreciate people who work in food trucks a lot more. Because we do private chef stuff in houses, but people who are in food trucks every day, that’s a different kind of grind.”

And for Eat My Biscuits, the grind is just the beginning of something even greater.

Catch the Eat My Biscuits team on The Great Food Truck Race: Truckin’ Awesome premiering Sunday, August 3 at 9pm ET/PTon Food Network, and streaming the next day on HBOMax.

