Ebonie Ward Champions Black Creativity And Ownership With Grand Opening Of 550 RMG

On May 17, Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward was buzzing with celebration as entertainment executive and entrepreneur Ebonie Ward officially opened the doors to 550 RMG, her company’s new headquarters, 11th & Co. The 10,000-square-foot multiuse space represents a return to her hometown and a bold investment in Black creativity, collaboration, and community.

“In all honesty, it really means everything,” Ward said of owning the new headquarters outright. “You work so hard to achieve a certain level of success. I’ve been in the business for 13 years, and I’ve rented a lot of spaces. I’ve partnered with a lot of other companies and brands, but to have something of my own… it just feels very different.”

Ward’s journey in the entertainment industry spans over a decade, including managing rap superstars like Future, Gunna, DDG, and Flo Milli. As one of the most influential Black women in music, she’s known for combining her sharp business acumen with a deep commitment to community, culture, and mentorship.

550 RMG is the new home of five Black-owned businesses, including 11th & Co, the creative agency Six Degrees, the production collective Genius Club, the nonprofit initiative A Seat At The Table, and the upcoming Nine Distribution, a new distribution company set to launch in September 2025.

“It gives me so many capabilities to help so many more people,” Ward said. “Especially other Black women who have an interest in being in the music business, entertainment business, television, music, film… It allows me to open myself up and support so many other people.”

Ward has a long history of collaboration with the founders of the businesses housed at 550 RMG.

“I’ve worked with B. Wright[ Brian “BWrighteous” Wright] since 2011 when he was at Morehouse,” she shared. “I used to own a sneaker boutique on Peter Street, and I was selling his t-shirts. We’ve been working together for years, and this enables us to support each other’s businesses in a more intentional way.”

The new facility is also a space where creativity and community coexist. Designed by Atlanta-based interior designer Annysa LaMantia, 550 RMG includes a recording studio, editing and production bay, wardrobe showroom, open kitchen, patio, and multiple conference rooms.

“The studio is where the magic is made,” Ward said, though she also emphasized the importance of the space’s versatility. “I really wanted to pull energy out of this space. I wanted the versatility of having the open space for people to collaborate and be communal, but also have a space where people could be focused and have some level of privacy.”

The intention behind 550 RMG is deeply rooted in service. “To me, that’s really what it’s all about—community,” Ward said. Her nonprofit, A Seat At The Table, recently hosted its third annual dinner celebrating HBCU scholarship recipients. “I’ve always been about music, art, philanthropy, fashion, and finance. That’s what I call my big five. But philanthropy holds such a near and dear place in my heart.”

Ward’s commitment to community care is as comprehensive as her business acumen. From events supporting women who have experienced loss during Mother’s Day, to breast cancer awareness programming in October, to significant financial investment in scholarships for young Black women attending HBCUs, her work through A Seat At The Table is changing lives. “I’m a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated, and service is always first. But more so, service with a mission,” she said.

Building a team of powerhouse Black women is also a major part of Ward’s legacy. While Ward serves as CEO, owner, and manager of the business, her right-hand, Jenna Tyson, is chief marketing officer (CMO), Alexandria Kindle is 11th& Co’s chief financial officer (CFO), Krishna Lee is EVP of Touring & Logistics, and Zita R. Brack is the firm’s in-house legal counsel.

“I’m nothing without them,” Ward said. “As much as I’m celebrated, if I could put them on a pedestal—on every pedestal that I’m on—they would be right beside me. I saw it and I sought a lot of them to come in and work with me because of how incredible I thought they were.”

With the launch of Nine Distribution on the horizon, Ward is laying the groundwork for a more equitable music industry. “Independence is thriving,” she said. “You don’t have to be signed to a major label now to succeed, but to be able to operate a business, it takes a team. That’s what we’re going to be able to do differently—you’re able to come into an incubated system where everything is already operating.”

550 RMG was born out of necessity as much as vision. “I wanted a one-stop shop,” she said. “There wasn’t a facility or business where you were able to do everything all in one.”

While work commitments require Ward to travel regularly to Los Angeles, returning to Atlanta to build 550 RMG felt essential. “You have to be the change that you want in the world,” she said. “If I’m not providing people with jobs, with resources and tools, then I’m not truly creating opportunities. Black women need to see that it’s possible.”

