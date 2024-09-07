Sports by Mary Spiller Ebony Ladies Golf League Empowers Black Women To Pick Up The Club The group was founded by 14 women in Chicago who wanted to pave the way for women of color on the course.







The Ebony Ladies Golf League is dedicated to its mission of growing and diversifying the sport of golf. President Tracy Raoul recently told CBS News that their goal is to continue welcoming new members into this empowering community.

In March, the organization celebrated its 50th anniversary, marking another year of encouraging women of color to embrace the game of golf. Raoul, who has been president since 2021, acknowledged that while golf can feel intimidating to newcomers, their Chicago-based group is focused on breaking down those barriers and helping more women step onto the course with confidence.

She explained, “Golf is a great sport. It’s great physically. It’s a mental game. You have to know how to let go of that bad stroke and move on to the next one.”

Raoul proudly told the outlet about the Ebony Ladies Golf League’s recent surge of new members since 2022, going from 46 ladies to 81 total members.

“Many of them did not ever pick up a golf club. I wanna grow the game and see more African American women playing this game.”

Even well into the early 1900s, there was a significant need for women of color in the golf game.

“At one time, African Americans were not allowed to play this game,” Raoul said. She continued, “They could caddy, and if they played, unfortunately, they had to play with subpar materials and equipment.”

She added, “Walter Speedy and his three gentlemen sued the Park District because they couldn’t play at the public course, Jackson Park. So, they sued and won. In 1910, those men started playing.”

It still took a long time for women to be able to have a place on the courses, and even longer for women of color. Thankfully, Raoul said that she’s seeing a trend of more young golfers bringing Black girls and boys, which she optimistically thinks will help diversify the future of the game.

The Ebony Ladies Golf League left CBS with a call for more members and a few pieces of advice from some of their founding and integral members.

Member Eleanor Fox stated, “If you want to play golf, play golf. You can do anything that our male counterparts can do, and sometimes, we even do it better.”

Another member Kathy Davis added, “I’m gonna say, ‘Yes, you can, and we’re [Ebony Ladies Golf League] here to help you.’”

